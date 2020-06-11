Ashley Ridge 2020 graduation

Valedictorian Selena Halabi addresses fellow graduates during the Ashley Ridge High School commencement on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
The Ashley Ridge High School class of 2020 endured yet another unexpected twist to their senior year when they were suddenly soaked by sprinklers during their commencement ceremony on Wednesday in the Swamp Fox Stadium.
Students laughed it off and some even danced in the water raining down from the irrigation system. The interruption only lasted a few minutes and was perhaps a fitting end to their high school career. After all, the class of 506 diploma-earning students already had their senior year turned upside down by the novel coronavirus pandemic which shut down schools and resulted in online-only classes through the end of their high school career.
Due to safety measures related to slowing the spread of COVID-19, graduates were sitting in lawn chairs that were spaced out on the football field. Graduates were allowed only two tickets for guests. The graduation program was live-streamed to allow for more family and friends to view the ceremony. Other safety measures included no handshaking as graduates accepted their diploma covers and everyone was encouraged to wear masks.
The valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2020 were twin sisters Selena Halabi and Dahlia Halabi.
Salutatorian Dahlia Halabi spoke about the challenges that her fellow classmates have faced since school closed in March.
“We tuned in for virtual meetings and we thought to ourselves; senioritis wasn’t supposed to be caused by an actual virus,” Dahlia Halabi said.
She encouraged her fellow graduates to remember the lessons they learned as a Swamp Fox. She asked that in the face of a crisis, they would choose not to look away but to ask, “how can I help?”
“I know I am not the only one who is tired of hearing that we are living in uncertain, uncharted, unprecedented times,” Halabi said. “What I want to tell you today is that you are unprecedented. We are a wave of change and of spirit and of courage that the world has never seen. I know we will continue to channel our energy for rallying behind one another, for fighting for each other’s dreams, for standing alongside each other through the best and through the worst for the rest of our lives. We will champion for the causes we believe in and extend a hand to those who need it. And we hope that one day we’ll have paved a path forward for those who come after us, the same way that Ashley Ridge did for us.”
Ashley Ridge Principal Karen Radcliffe said this year’s senior class has earned more than $20.4 million to various colleges and universities from around the United States.
In her valedictory address, Selena Hani Halabi, said the class of 2020 is well equipped to embrace the good and the bad of what comes next.
“In a world that constantly gives us reasons to despair- we search for the good- we become that good,” Selena Halabi said. “We keep our eyes and hearts open to the ways in which we can help one another. We don’t ask for challenges but we rise to meet them every time. These are the values we learned to embody during our time at Ashley Ridge.”
Ashley Ridge graduate Amanda Blake holds a fist in the air in support of Black Lives Matter during the National Anthem of the Ashley Ridge High School Tenth Annual Commencement on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Swamp Fox Stadium.
Ashley Ridge graduate Amanda Blake holds a fist in the air in support of Black Lives Matter during the National Anthem of the Ashley Ridge High School Tenth Annual Commencement on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Swamp Fox Stadium.