As pandemic eases grip, grocery distribution sites still busy

Local nonprofits are not seeing much of a decline in need, even as the economy begins its recovery, but in many cases “normal life” is a relative term.
Every Monday for over a year, the Community Resource Center distributes food in Dorchester County. On a Monday, over a year-and-a-half ago, with help from the Summerville YMCA, the Community Resource Center in Summerville offered its first food pick-up line at the YMCA on West Doty Avenue.
Almost every Monday since, volunteers have continued to drop food into every open door, trunk or truck bed of those who pull up. Now things have changed a little, vehicles will come to the Summerville YMCA three Monday’s out of the month. The fourth Monday is reserved for the rural community, where a distribution is held at the Edisto Indian Free Clinic in Ridgeville, deep in Dorchester County.
“We serve anywhere from 150 to 200 cars, anywhere from [300] to 400 people,” said Gene Valbert, a volunteer and nurse at the Edisto Indian Free Clinic. “We’ve got people, coming from Summerville, Dorchester, St. George, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Walterboro, so they are coming from all around.”
The Community Resource Center is able to provide the items because of food drives, donations along with a lot of help from the Lowcountry Food Bank. Items provided include fruits, vegetables, bread and general food items that can help fill a pantry.
“Even though things seem to be getting back up and running, it’s going to take while to get families back up and running and be able to afford the lifestyle they had in the past, and that’s what we’re trying to help with,” Valbert said.
The effort to distribute to the rural areas is to get food to places that the Community Resource Center believes are food deserts. Those are areas where there are no grocery stores selling fresh healthy foods for miles.
“What we discovered after talking that there was a strong need for the rural areas, in the tri-county areas that have been neglected,” said Louis Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center in Summerville.
Smith said while the pandemic hit people hard financially in both rural and urban areas, it’s not just an economic hangover from COVID-19 that will get better soon. Things like food and transportation have become more expensive in a short span of time and wages continue to remain stagnant.
“It has been proven succinctly that $7, $8an hour does not help the people. Man can’t feed his family on that and the wages have not increased,” Smith said. “We have a permanent, permanent underclass that needs help and this is what we continually see.”
At the peak of the pandemic Smith said the Summerville distribution site was getting 500 vehicles on a typical Monday. That number has dropped to about 275 vehicles, but the center was expecting to see only 50 to 75 cars at this point. So things are not getting better for a lot of residents.
“People are having a hard time getting back onto their feet,” said Smith. “It doesn’t take much to do the math. If a nice livable space costs $1,200 a month and you’re making $7.25 an hour, it just ain’t going to work.”