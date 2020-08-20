Artificial intelligence takes center stage at chamber event

The Greater Summerville Chamber of Commerce along with Dorchester Economic Development held a virtual, Industry Appreciation event. The virtual gathering, presented by TD Bank, took on the challenging subject of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.).
Cathy Hayes from the South Carolina Research Authority, began discussing the modern industrial revolution or Industry 4.0, by saying, when it comes to adopting A.I. companies need to start small and foster a modern culture with a fresh mindset.
Traditional thinkers are not welcome and for good reason. Artificial Intelligence has already arrived in everyday life. A good example is the use of face recognition to unlock a smartphone. When it comes to manufacturing the technology needs massive amounts of data on every aspect of the business.
Presenters said the big trick is harnessing and corralling all of the information to extract profit from the data. The aim of Industry 4.0, is to save time and the profits are siphoned from the new found efficiency. But first, all the data has to mined and processed.
A presenter from Bosch Charleston, that began the A.I. effort in 2013, used the best example during the Aug. 20, webinar by comparing all of the business data needed to water. Like a water treatment plant, where does the water flow, how can it be captured, purified and stored? The goal is to have a clean reservoir of usable data.
Rick Oppedisano the President & CEO Delta Bravo, out of Rock Hill, SC, specializes in getting companies up and running using Artificial Intelligence. His company has done work for Rolls Royce, Accu-Weather and the Department of Defense, to name a few.
He said most companies begin the process by entering all their information manually which is very difficult and time consuming. “You have an excel spreadsheet with, you know, 100 columns and 50,000 rows. What do you do with that?” Oppedisano said.
He said his company has developed a different system that can be considered, A.I. in a box. “We developed a proprietary technology that ingests data from pretty much any source. We can hook it up and bring the data in; we’ll cleanse and join that data and bring it all together from multiple sources and allow you to look at it through one pane of glass.”
The unique thing about Artificial Intelligence Oppedisano said is that it’s not about just predicting problems in the manufacturing processes or equipment, it’s more about solving the problems before they happen.
“In the A.I. it’s the action item that’s taken,” he said. “We know it’s going to be 97% chance of failure we want to present an option for the user to maybe order a part or take an action that will help us avoid that failure before impacts production.”