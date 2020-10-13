Arrest following deadly crash in Berkeley County

Joshua Patrick Wensell is charged with three counts of reckless homicide resulting in death. His booking photo from the Berkeley County Detention shows he was arrested on the afternoon of Oct. 13. He was given a bond hearing later in the evening.
The collision happened on Nexton Parkway at Brighton Park Blvd. on the afternoon of Oct. 11. The coroner’s office and the Highway Patrol investigated the crash that killed three people.
In an emailed statement sent on Oct. 13, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the victims as 49-year-old Chad Freeman, 48-year-old Andrea Freeman and 74-year-old Meredith Freeman. All three are from Summerville.
In the Highway Patrol’s weekly fatality report, the information relating to the crash showed all three were wearing seatbelts.