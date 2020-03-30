Army Corps repairs erosion on Sawmill Branch Canal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting an erosion repair project on the Sawmill Branch.
The erosion was the result of the thousand year flood in 2015. That flooding event damaged homes, businesses, public buildings and cars when rains poured down for several days straight in October of that year. The historic rainfall brought 15-20 inches to the area.
According to Russ Cornette, town engineer and director of public works, the work to rebuild the sides of the canal is federally funded and should be completed in a few weeks.
Cornette said the trail will not be closed as a result of the work.