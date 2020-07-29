ARK presented with funds for consumable items

The ARK of SC is the recipient of a donation of $700 from The Summerville Elks Lodge 2719. These funds are designated to purchase consumable items for its programs and operation.
“We are grateful for the continued support and generosity of the members of the Elks Lodge over the last several years,” said Megan Severn, development director of The ARK.
The ARK is funded primarily by grants, donations and fundraising events. Due to COVID-19, The ARK is facing some financial hardships from our daily programs being closed and the loss of revenue to grant deadlines being postponed.
For more than 24 years, The ARK has been assisting families throughout five counties (Dorchester, Berkeley, Charleston, Orangeburg and Colleton County) in the Lowcountry. The ARK helps families cope with daily challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia through our services and resources.
Respite programs are offered in Summerville (Monday-Thursday) and in Harleyville (Wednesday) to give family caregivers a much-needed break from the stress of around-the-clock caregiving. We also offer four support groups (two in Summerville, Moncks Corner, and Harleyville), Lunch & Learn Educational workshops, Memory Screenings, Resource Referrals, Early Memory Loss Programs, Caregiver Workshops and First Responder/Law Enforcement Training.
For more information about The ARK, visit www.TheARKofSC.org or call 843-471-1360.