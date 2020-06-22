Area nonprofits awarded Rotary grants

This spring six local nonprofit organizations were recipients of nearly $30,000 in grant money raised by the Rotary Club of Summerville last year.
Typically presented at the Rotary Club of Summerville’s annual banquet in early June, due to the Covid-19 pandemic each organization was mailed their grant money. The club received grant applications from twenty area nonprofits, and six were selected, according to David Powell, Rotary’s Charitable Giving Committee Chairperson. Grants were awarded to Beyond Basic, Public Works Art Center, Home of Hope Men’s Shelter, Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center, Hope’s House Women’s Shelter, and Summerville Meals on Wheels.
Beyond Basic, which provides a program that assists adults with intellectual disabilities to learn independent living skills beyond the basics, is planning to use the funds to up-fit and modify its new facility. The money will be used for the purchase of building materials and equipment needed to expand the program allowing more individuals to be served.
Public Works Art Center, which has created a cultural hub and creative incubator to allow local artists and visitors to showcase, experience, and learn a variety of artistic disciplines, is utilizing its funds to assist in the completion of the interior renovation of the Public Works building. The money will be used to purchase building materials and cover labor related costs.
The Home of Hope Men’s Shelter, which provides a safe environment, support services, and an avenue to independence for men in a housing crisis, plans to use its grant monies to develop better and more effective marketing, promotion and advertising material to increase community awareness and seek greater support from area churches, businesses and individuals.
Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides a coordinated, evidence based response to child abuse that reduces trauma and provides treatment, plans to use its grant money for the purchase of new forensic interview copy boards. These copy boards are used to record and clarify pertinent information provided by the child to the interviewer during forensic interviews.
Hope’s House Women’s Shelter in Summerville plans to modify the shelter’s driveway, purchase gravel for parking, and improve and expand drainage. Funds will also be used to purchase materials to expand the rear screened-in porch allowing for outdoor activities, group counseling sessions and small meetings. Relocation of the existing hot water heater will also be completed.
Lastly, Summerville Meal on Wheels is planning to use the Club’s donation to update its office space to include the purchase of building materials, office furniture and equipment, computers and tablets for field interviews and the installation of an additional phone line.
Proceeds from the Club’s two largest annual fundraisers, its fall golf tournament at Coosaw Creek Country Club and participation in the Daniel Island Rotary Duck race provides the grant funding.