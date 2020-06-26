Ameriprise opens office in Nexton

David J. De Rhodo, a certified financial planner at Platinum Financial Services Practice with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. recently moved his office to a new location, 201 Sigma Drive, Suite 300 in Summerville.
“Our team has great experience in the industry, which will enable us to continue to serve the needs of our clients as well as help more people achieve their financial goals,” Rhodo said in a news release.
As a financial advisory practice Rhodo provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provides a one-on-one relationship with his clients. Ameriprise Financial has been operating for more than 125 years. The company has a network of 10,000 financial advisors.