Advocacy Center benefits from matching donation

Roughly $25,000 is on its way to benefitting the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center.
With the community’s support, the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center surpassed its Year End Giving campaign and gather about $15,000 in recent donations – plus a $10,000 donation from longtime Summerville resident Robert Blackard, a retired anesthesiologist and founder of the Trident Anesthesia Group.
Blackard recently challenged the Center to raise $10,000 by the end of December 2020 – an amount he promised to match to help offset some of the hardships the Center has experienced during the pandemic.
Kay Phillips, executive director of the center, said Blackard’s match helped boost the Center’s Year End Giving campaign. Most nonprofits, she said, really benefit from a match donation as it seems to really inspire donors to donate because their donation is doubled.
“It means the world that he chose to support DCAC,” she said. “We love to know that our community cares about our mission to help children heal and Dr. Blackard wanted to help children suffering from trauma, and he wanted his donation to make as much of a difference as possible, hence his challenge match.
“His support will help bring about awareness of our services and help us continue to serve the children of our community free of charge,” Phillips said.
The mission of Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center is to provide a coordinated, evidence-based response to child abuse that reduces trauma and offers healing to children and their families in a safe environment. The Center is a non-profit agency located at 303 E. Richardson Ave. in Summerville.
Phillips said the pandemic affected the Center through loss of events, donations, grants and other funding. It was also affected in how it is able to operate and provide services to clients – like having to move to telehealth rather than in-person therapy, and filtering in clients for medical exams and in-person forensic interviews.
The Center has had to make adjustments like completing therapy sessions via Zoom calls, and staggering clients so that the building does not have more than one family inside at one time. Staff is being rotated so that not as many staff members are in the Center all at once.
While the Center does not have any specific projects going on at this time, the Center is always looking for funding to increase its staff and expand its services to children and families.
“Funding enables us to continue to provide a coordinated, evidence-based response to child abuse that reduces trauma and offers healing to children and their families in a safe environment,” Phillips said.
This is funding the Children’s Center would still need even without the pandemic. Every service a child receives at the Center is free of charge to the family, so the Center relies heavily on those donations, events, grants and other funding sources to continue to serve more than 1,100 children a year.
In 2021, Phillips said the Center hopes to get back to normal operations and will be able to serve more children. The Center also hopes to engage in more prevention and outreach programs in order to bring about awareness of child abuse issues and the services available to help children deal with trauma, as well as the services available to adults dealing with unresolved childhood trauma.
Phillips said the Center is “extremely thankful” for the support from donors – particularly Blackard.
“It is heartwarming to see and know that our community has a heart for and cares about the wellbeing of every child, not just their own, and our community shows this every year through their donations to help the center provide critical and essential services to children in need of healing from trauma all year long,” she said.
Residents can continue to support the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center by contacting the Center to learn more about its mission, and by visiting the Center’s website to learn how to donate.