Abandoned puppies dropped over the fence

It’s a sign of the times, like a lot of things over the past six-months, if it was bad before it will be worse now. Animal shelters are experiencing additional issues in 2020, like having more pets dropped off either by surrender or abandonment.
The already overcrowded, Dorchester Paws, in Summerville recently received four new abandoned tenants, but the four terrier pups will probably not be homeless for long, after being dropped over the fence at the facility in Summerville.
They’ve been named: Hemingway, Augustus, Harry Styles and Mr. Big. It seems their most recent family didn’t want to bother to properly surrender the animals. They were found on the morning of Sept. 21 behind a fence on the property. They were first discovered by a volunteer.
“He literally like, stopped in his tracks and he turned back around and he was, like I could hear something,” said Demi Henderson, the Marketing Coordinator at Dorchester Paws. “We ran into the play yard and essentially tried to grab them and put them in a confined space so we could go inside and tell staff we had found puppies.”
This is not the first time this has happened particularly during a pandemic. Pet drop-offs are up and they arrive in different ways.
“We’ve seen quite the increase in people doing owner surrenders because when COVID started everyone’s like ‘We’re home much more, we can adopt an animal.’ And now as life is getting back to normal they realized they weren’t exactly ready for the commitment of adoption,” said Henderson. “There is also a stigma around owner surrender and that is why we see people who are just abandoning their animals,” she said.
Like most shelters there is not much room left. Henderson said last week in a single day the Summerville shelter took in 30 additional cats. But it looks like the four new puppies won’t be there long, one has already started to gain some interest. They will all be ready to leave the shelter on Saturday, Sept. 26.