A-tax funds saved for next year

Looking ahead at the likelihood of diminished state accommodations tax funds next year- due to COVID-19- Summerville’s State ATAX Advisory Committee voted to save some of this year’s funds to be distributed next year.
The committee voted unanimously on Monday to save $28,055 of this year’s funds. Their decision was supported by those in attendance at the meeting- including several representatives from the organizations requesting the tourism-related tax funds.
According to town officials, the committee, as well as the organizations that were present, felt that saving more money to give out next year was a good idea given the uncertain numbers of State ATAX money collected in 2020.
The committee went on to recommend that 14 nonprofit organizations receive a total of $326,237 in ATAX funds for 2020. These recommendations must be approved by Summerville Town Council before funds can be disbursed. The Summerville Family YMCA, Colonial Dorchester Historic Site, and Summerville DREAM received the largest portions this year.
Organizations are required to spend the money in tourism-related expenditures which include advertising and promotion of tourism, promotion of the arts and cultural events, and construction or maintenance on facilities.
Below are the applicants and the amount recommended by the committee.
Flowertown Players Marketing 45th Season $19,980
Timrod Literacy and Library Association- operational $6,750
Summerville Masonic Lodge- Smoke at the Lodge 2020 $9,450
Summerville Community Orchestra Concert 2020 $12,600
Summerville Community Orchestra Outreach Program $22,500
Summerville DREAM "Sweeter Here" Annual Promotion $39,150
Summerville Italian Feast $15,300
Dorchester Children's Advocacy Center- Kitchen Tour $13,500
Summerville Family YMCA- Flowertown Festival $99,000
Sweet Tea Half Marathon $2,250
Summerville Dorchester Museum $18,000
Dorchester Paws Rock the Rescue $4,500
Public Works Art Center $9,257
Colonial Dorchester Historic Site $45,000
Summerville Evening Rotary $9,000