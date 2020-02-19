A decade of Dancing with the ARK Stars

Eight local celebrities and their professional dance partners will soon dance the night away to raise money for local families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia.
The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services will host its tenth annual Dancing with The ARK’s Stars fundraising event at 7 p.m. on March 14. A nurse practitioner, a dentist, as well as a county and town official, are among the local personalities trading their day jobs for dancing shoes to raise money for the ARK of South Carolina.
The fundraiser, which pairs local celebrities with professional dancers will take place at Eidson Gym, Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville.
Peg Lahmeyer, executive director of the ARK, said both the local personalities and the professional dancers work very hard to prepare for the big night. They practice for weeks leading up to the live performance.
“They work extremely hard to raise funds to support The ARK’s mission,” Lahmeyer said. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that we work to raise awareness and funds for families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and as many as 16 million will have the disease by the year 2050.”
This year’s celebrity dancers are Ginger Arntz, nurse practitioner at Elite Patient Care; Cecil Buddin, retired; Marshall Connor, assistant vice president for continuing education at Trident Technical College; Russell Cornette, director of public works for the Town of Summerville; Kristi Dillard, dentist at Kari Ryan Dentistry; Hannah Moldenhauer, county public information officer at Berkeley County;John Scott, Pastoral Assistant at St. Paul's Summerville; Jillian Weatherford, project manager for Creekside Consulting.
Proceeds from this premier fundraiser support the many programs of The ARK as it provides essential services for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Serving five counties: Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg. The ARK offers respite care, support groups, caregiver consultation, caregiver education workshops, resource referrals, law enforcement and first responders training, community learning programs, and rural services development.
Each dancer is paired with a professional dance partner from sponsor, Ballroom Dance Charleston. The dancing duos will perform at the event for a chance to win one of two titles: the Judge’s Award or the People’s Choice Award voted on by the audience.
Similar to the hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars,” four couples will dance in each round, with the two couples receiving the most judges’ votes competing in a “dance off” to win the Judge’s Award.
The couple receiving the most votes by dollars wins the mirror ball trophy for People’s Choice Award. Votes are $10 each and can be cast in advance at TheARKofSC.org or at the event.
Tickets are $65 in advance and $75 at the door. The evening includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and a silent auction. Cocktail attire is requested. Purchase tickets online at TheARKofSC.org or call 843-471-1360 for information.
Dorchester County Probate Judge, Mary Blunt is The Dancing with the ARK’s Star’s 2020 “Mirror Ball Sponsor.” This is Judge Blunt’s ninth year as The ARK’s title sponsor in memory of her mother, Dr. Lidia Vallarino, who had Alzheimer's.
The 2019 Dancing with The ARK’s Stars event raised $104,000. Nearly 450 people watched local celebrities and professional dancers compete. Steven Jackson, general manager at NW White & Company, along with his professional partner, Sarah Sharpe, took home the Mirror Ball trophy as The People’s Choice winner. Jackson raised more than $19,800. Bill Marshall, executive vice president for sales and marketing at Architrave LLC, also partnered with Sharpe, received the Judges’ Choice trophy.