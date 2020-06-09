2020 Primary Election Results

Primary Election
Primary election voting was steady at Summerville High School June 9.

Polls across the state have closed and results have started to flow in to the state board of elections. All results posted here should be considered unofficial until they are certified by the South Carolina Board of Elections.

Number of counties reporting: 0 of 46. Number of precincts reporting: 3/2,261.

DORCHESTER COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES

Dorchester County Sheriff

LC Knight (I): 1,065

Mike Turner: 544

Dorchester County Council District 4

Todd Friddle: 150

Larry Hargett (I): 99

BERKELEY COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES

Berkeley County County Council Dist. 1

Dan Owens: 283

Charles E. Schuster: 118

Berkeley County County Council Dist. 2

Boyd Gregg: 504

Josh Whitley: 649

STATE OFFICES

State Senate, District 32 - Democrat

Ted Brown: 24

Manley Marvell Collins: 11

Ronnie A Sabb: 270

Kelly Spann: 201

State Senate, Dist. 39 - Democrat

Cindy Evans: 123

William R Johnson: 73

Jerry Montgomery: 19

Vernon Stephens: 275

State Senate, Dist. 41 - Democrat

Jason Mills: 51

Sam Skardon: 39

State Senate, Dist. 44 - Democrat

Debbie Chatman Bryant: 1,234

Kris DeLorme: 228

State Senate, District 44 - Republican

Brian Adams: 1,250

Gayla McSwain: 1,119

State House of Rep., Dist 94 - Democrat

Patricia Cannon: 91

Damian Daly: 46

State House of Rep., Dist. 94 - Republican

Gil Gatch: 398

Evan Guthrie: 157

State House of Rep., Dist. 99 - Democrat

Jen Gibson: 352

Donna Brown Newton: 157

State House of Rep., Dist. 99 - Republican

David Herndon: 222

Shawn Pinkston: 182

Mark Smith: 349

Chris Staubes: 154

State House of Rep., Dist. 100 - Republican

Sylleste Davis: 1,713

Tom Fernandez: 1,062

State House of Rep., Dist. 109 - Democrat

James Johnson: 19

Deon Tedder: 25

Jeff Wilder: 19

State House of Rep., Dist. 113 - Democrat

Raneisha J Holmes: 58

Marvin R Pendarvis: 169

State House of Rep., Dist. 117 - Republican

Bill Crosby: 323

Jordan Pace: 384

U.S. OFFICES

US. Senate - Republican

Duke Buckner: 241

Lindsey Graham: 5,920

Michael LaPierre: 466

Joe Reynolds: 411

U.S. House of Rep. Dist. 1 - Republican

Chris Cox: 287

Kathy Landing: 839

Nancy Mace: 2,791

Brad Mole: 163

