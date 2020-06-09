2020 Primary Election Results

Polls across the state have closed and results have started to flow in to the state board of elections. All results posted here should be considered unofficial until they are certified by the South Carolina Board of Elections.
This is a developing story.
Number of counties reporting: 0 of 46. Number of precincts reporting: 3/2,261.
DORCHESTER COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES
Dorchester County Sheriff
LC Knight (I): 1,065
Mike Turner: 544
Dorchester County Council District 4
Todd Friddle: 150
Larry Hargett (I): 99
______
BERKELEY COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES
Berkeley County County Council Dist. 1
Dan Owens: 283
Charles E. Schuster: 118
Berkeley County County Council Dist. 2
Boyd Gregg: 504
Josh Whitley: 649
______
STATE OFFICES
State Senate, District 32 - Democrat
Ted Brown: 24
Manley Marvell Collins: 11
Ronnie A Sabb: 270
Kelly Spann: 201
State Senate, Dist. 39 - Democrat
Cindy Evans: 123
William R Johnson: 73
Jerry Montgomery: 19
Vernon Stephens: 275
State Senate, Dist. 41 - Democrat
Jason Mills: 51
Sam Skardon: 39
State Senate, Dist. 44 - Democrat
Debbie Chatman Bryant: 1,234
Kris DeLorme: 228
State Senate, District 44 - Republican
Brian Adams: 1,250
Gayla McSwain: 1,119
State House of Rep., Dist 94 - Democrat
Patricia Cannon: 91
Damian Daly: 46
State House of Rep., Dist. 94 - Republican
Gil Gatch: 398
Evan Guthrie: 157
State House of Rep., Dist. 99 - Democrat
Jen Gibson: 352
Donna Brown Newton: 157
State House of Rep., Dist. 99 - Republican
David Herndon: 222
Shawn Pinkston: 182
Mark Smith: 349
Chris Staubes: 154
State House of Rep., Dist. 100 - Republican
Sylleste Davis: 1,713
Tom Fernandez: 1,062
State House of Rep., Dist. 109 - Democrat
James Johnson: 19
Deon Tedder: 25
Jeff Wilder: 19
State House of Rep., Dist. 113 - Democrat
Raneisha J Holmes: 58
Marvin R Pendarvis: 169
State House of Rep., Dist. 117 - Republican
Bill Crosby: 323
Jordan Pace: 384
U.S. OFFICES
US. Senate - Republican
Duke Buckner: 241
Lindsey Graham: 5,920
Michael LaPierre: 466
Joe Reynolds: 411
U.S. House of Rep. Dist. 1 - Republican
Chris Cox: 287
Kathy Landing: 839
Nancy Mace: 2,791
Brad Mole: 163