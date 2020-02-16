New job opportunity for the lowcountry

The U.S Census will be hiring 500,000 part-time and temporary workers for a variety of positions all over the lowcountry for the 2020 Census.
The census takers jobs include visiting homes and office workers who check home addresses.
Pay ranges from $13 to $30 an hour, depending on where you live.
The Census is taken every 10 years and counts the entire population of a country, and at the location where each person usually lives. It helps the government decide how to distribute funds and assistance to states and localities.
The results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year.
“These jobs can be a great second job, and we’re pitching them to students, bus drivers, teachers and others,” said Jeff Behler, regional director of the Census Bureau’s New York Regional Office. “You can work your 40-hour-per-week job and work for us on the weekends and be successful.”
For the first time, people can apply online to work for the 2020 Census.