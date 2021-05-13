New Charleston Air Force Base wing commander named

The 437th Airlift Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. Robert Lankford, during an assumption of command ceremony May 12.
Lankford most recently served as the commander for the 62nd Operations Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
The 437th AW commands a fleet of 41 C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, providing worldwide support of operations including the airlift and airdrop of forces, equipment and supplies. The missions range from humanitarian airlift relief for victims of disasters to special operations.
“Adrienne and I are honored to re-join the 437th AW family,” said Lankford. “This is our third assignment to South Carolina and we feel like we’ve come home."
Maj. Gen. Thad T. Bibb, Jr., 18th Air Force commander, was the officiator for the ceremony.
“To the men and women of the 437th AW, I am so proud of what you do every day,” said Bibb. “Your wing plays a critical role in global reach."
Bibb added that the 437th AW carried 15 percent more Tanker Airlift Control Center missions than the next closest wing.
Lankford was commissioned through the Air Force ROTC program at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in 1998. He has operational and combat experience as a C-17A pilot, air liaison officer and B-1B weapons systems officer.