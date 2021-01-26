Joint Base Charleston C-17 hits four millionth flight hour

C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 437th Airlift Wing made history hitting four million flight hours, Jan. 15, 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.
Joint Base Charleston hosted and executed a ceremonial flight of the C-17 to celebrate the airframe’s four-millionth flying hour. The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to the Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible.
Highlights of the event included reflecting on the 27-year history of the C-17 and its role as a strategic airlift workhorse in numerous humanitarian and military operations.
“This is such a tremendous accomplishment for the C-17,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, Air Mobility Command deputy commander. “This aircraft is one of the main reasons we are a superpower and we can project power any time, any place.”
The C-17 has played a big part in accomplishing the Air Force and Air Mobility Command’s mission of rapid global mobility.
In its 27-year history at Joint Base Charleston, the C-17 participated in numerous notable events, including operations VIGILANT WARRIOR, NOBLE EAGLE, ENDURING FREEDOM and many others including hurricane responses.
During the flight, the C-17s were refueled by the next generation of refueling aircraft, the KC-46 Pegasus, from the 916th Air Refueling Wing at Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.
Col. Jaron Roux, 437th Airlift Wing commander, who has flown both the C-17 and refueling aircraft, rejoiced in the teamwork by the two bases and the Charleston community for the day’s events.
“I’m so proud of this base and this community,” said Roux. “To come together and celebrate and be a part of history is no small feat.”