Lowcountry students win college scholarshipos from SC State Fair

Seven Lowcountry students have won Ride of Your Life scholarships from the South Carolina State Fair.
The fair annually awards 50 scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university or technical college in the state. The $6,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application.
District 1 winners are Ayana Benskin, May River High School; Kaila Campbell, St. Johns High School; Caroline Ellison, Northwood Academy; Samuel Jones, Summerville High School; Colin Peterson, Beaufort High School; Joshua Pinckney, West Ashley High School; and Jalen Wallace, Berkeley High School.
“We are overjoyed to honor and reward these outstanding students,” State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “Educating the state’s youth remains a priority of the fair, and we are thrilled to continue that mission, even after our past year challenged by a world-wide pandemic that greatly affected the S.C. State Fair and our industry.”
The scholarships must be used at a public or private South Carolina college, university or technical college and may cover tuition or other educational expenses like on-campus housing, a computer or textbooks.
Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.
The fair has awarded nearly $4 million in scholarships since beginning the Ride of Your Life Scholarship program in 1997.
For a list of all of South Carolina's scholarship recipients, go to scstatefair.org/scholarships.