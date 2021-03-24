Q&A with the Summer Royalty band

I had previously interviewed the leader of the Summer Royalty band, Jerimiah King, in my Sept. 2 column as a very talented soloist (keyboardist and vocalist). King recently formed this new 4-piece band with his bandmates Angel on guitar, Carlos on bass, and Daniel on drums. They focus on R&B, pop, funk, and jazz fusion. Go here for a taste of their music: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJGnkqSnm1M/. They performed on Third Thursday at the Hutchinson Square pavilion back on January 21 this year.
Regan: Jerimiah, how and when did this new band come together?
King: The band was first assembled for a one-time church event at ‘Faith Church’ in Summerville. The church was having an event and called for a band of young musicians of different churches to come perform.
R: How did you come up with the name “Summer Royalty”?
K: On our band’s Instagram page, which the band had no name at the time, we posted a questionnaire asking people to suggest names. Out of the 50 entries or so, we picked a top few and eventually chose Summer Royalty. We chose the name because we believe it resonates with our identity as a band. The joy we play with just takes the listener to a summertime drive down the road.
R: Can you tell me more about each musician and their background?
K: I started playing music at a young age once I realized I picked up instruments very quickly and began as a drummer. I then started piano and, later, guitar. I always had a strong ability to play by ear and eventually took lessons to learn to read music.
Angel (Guitarist): I recall there was a girl when I was 12 who liked musicians and a friend said he was going to learn guitar to impress her. I bet him that I would learn first, and I ended up liking it but ended up with another girl!
Daniel (Drummer): I was at church and the drummer would always come in late. One Sunday, my dad told me—he made me get on the drums, and the rest is history!
R: If you had to choose which type of music you would play, what would be your top favorite or the one you feel most naturally gifted in playing?
K: R&B and jazz
Angel: Indie rock and funk.
Daniel: Gospel and jazz.
Carlos: R&B and jazz.
R: You have done some solo performances even during this long pandemic. Is the band playing out much?
K: During this time, the full band has not played out often, but we do a good bit of solo, duo, or trio shows. We usually do dinner venues, patio shows at restaurants, and church events.
R: Your band plays at different types of settings. What is your favorite type of gig to land?
K: We all have church roots but attend different churches, so we love getting contracted to play for Christian concerts/worship nights. We also enjoy dinner venues or party events. Examples are like a gig at the Halls Chophouse or performing for an outdoor party at Tobin’s Market. We can lean towards our jazz/R&B skills for a dinner show and show our funk/pop chops at a party venue. We can play the same set list 10 different ways by reharmonizing songs or approaching them from new angles!
R: Do you plan to produce a CD? Are there plans to travel and perform elsewhere or just regionally?
K: We will play locally and even travel for weddings or bigger shows if need be. We plan to write more originals but, in the meantime, we aim to create a YouTube page for the band to post content on for fans