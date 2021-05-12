Q&A with photographer John Foehl

It is time to feature another local artist — this time, a photographer with a (603) (NH!) phone number! John Foehl has been a photographer (as a hobby) all his life, but got serious about it being his vocation the last four years since he retired from a finance career.
Foehl, of Summerville, enjoys photography primarily capturing landscape images. He is fortunate to have just been chosen to be one of the few featured at the upcoming 2021 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition at City Gallery May 28 – June 13.
Regan: Tell us how you started in photography?
Foehl: I learned to use a DSLR camera in college taking black and white film images. However, photography fell by the wayside as I pursued my professional career and raised a family. In getting ready to retire, a friend recommended I read “Life Reimagined: Discovering Your New Life Possibilities.” It led me to decide to reacquaint myself with photography but in its new digital format.
R: Have you always focused on landscapes?
F: Yes, for three reasons. First, it’s the type of art I enjoy most in other mediums like oils, watercolors, and pastels. Second, I have always loved the outdoors, so landscape photography helps me combine two things I am passionate about – being out in nature and exploring with a camera. Third, I think landscape photography provides one of the better formats for being able to explore your own artistic vision.
R: What brought you down south from New England?
F: Our son is a 2006 graduate of the Citadel, so we got to know Charleston fairly well when he was an undergraduate. When Linda and I decided to retire, we wanted somewhere that met various criteria – close to the beach, a location with a wide variety of food, art, and cultural activities and a place with no snow. After exploring NC down to FL, we could not find anywhere better than the Charleston area.
R: Explain short and long exposure photo speeds. Long shutter speed definitely adds a "dreamy" quality to a pic.
F: I recently wrote an entire article on this subject for the Carolina Nature Photographers Association. A quick synopsis is that a typical photograph aims to capture a brief moment in time. Long exposure photography are basically images where the shutter is open longer than 30 seconds and is intended to provide an ethereal quality to your composition. It allows me to explore my own artistic vision.
The process requires a good camera, a sturdy tripod, a selection of neutral density filters and a software app for calculating the proper shutter speed. Some LE images can last as long as 5 to 10 minutes with the shutter open.
R: Do you feel black and white photography is better than color? Do you believe there is a best time of day to shoot pics outside?
F: An interesting question that continues to bedevil the photography community today. There are proponents on both sides of the fence. I lean towards black and white images as my preferred method for capturing a scene. Personally, black and white allows me to explore the dark and moody side of my temperament, something I enjoy doing.
However, to the second part of your question, the reason I like both color and black and white is that color images are best explored during the early and waning hours of the day. Black and white images allow you to photograph during the middle part of the day especially if you are looking for the ability to inject high contrast into your photo. By choosing to work in both color and B&W, it gets me outside more often and during all hours, day and night.
R: Who do you admire as a photographer?
F: There are literally millions of phenomenal photographers nowadays. I am personally indebted to four professionals who answered a myriad of questions as I was starting to learn the trade: Alister Benn, Kevin Holiday, Cole Thompson, and Gary Wagner. You can find links to their web sites on my own site as well as a note on why their mentorship was so helpful. Hopefully, as I continue to perfect my art, I can start to help others new to the field to pay forward what these individuals have provided to me.
R: Do you regret starting photography later in life?
F: No, not really. There are a lot of very good photographers today. Trying to earn a living from this profession is extremely difficult. I consider myself lucky that I can pursue my craft without worrying over whether I can support myself. When people like one of my images well enough to purchase it, I get tremendous satisfaction, but I also do not despair if I go months in between a sale.
Photography has been remarkably beneficial to me as a second act in life. Without it, I might still be casting about for something to occupy my retirement.
R: How many other photographers will be featured at Spoleto? Are you interested in putting your photos in to a book someday?
F: The Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition involves the use of a juror to select the chosen artists who work in such diverse mediums as painting, sculpture, drawing, print making and photography. In 2019, the last year the exhibition was held, there were just over 100 artists chosen to participate.