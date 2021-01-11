Live Music Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, Open daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/
The Axe Joint, 120 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-285-8549.
Jan. 16, 7-10 p.m., David Collins.
THE CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th North St., Summerville, 843-261-0258.
Jan. 17, noon to 3 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Jan. 15, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Jan. 13, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word.
Jan. 14, 7-9 p.m., Songwriter Sessions.
Jan. 15, 7:30-10 p.m., Hunter Moss.
Jan. 16, 7:30-10 p.m., Eric Barnett.
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Park Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000.
Jan. 17, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. All music 6-9 p.m.
Jan. 13, Justin Hodge.
Jan. 14, Johnny Cox Jr.
Jan. 15, James Anderson.
Jan. 16, Butch Souldonor.
Jan. 17, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic
Jan. 19, David Collins.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Jan. 13, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids.
Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. until Jan. 17 at 8 p.m., Virtual Events Pulpwood Queens & Timber Guys Book Club Zoomathon.
Jan. 14, 7-8 p.m., Virtual Reader Meet Writer David Zucchino, “Wilmington’s Lie.”
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ OR Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU.
Jan. 14, 7-10 p.m., Seth & Sara Brand
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Music 7-9 p.m.
Jan. 15, David In Charleston with Lenny Burridge.
Jan. 16, Double Naught Spies.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road/Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, Ron Durand.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Keith & Nathan Miller.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225, PublicWorksArtCenter.org.
Jan. 15 to Feb. 27, “Charting the Way: A Collage Show” by Victoria Platt Ellis (East Gallery) & “The Maker’s Show” – regional artist’s functional art (West Gallery)
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Live music 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Jan. 15, Matt Furlong.
Jan. 16, Obvious Liars
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/.
Jan. 18, 7-8 p.m., weekly Monday night virtual podcast, “Know Your S.O.” via Facebook Live, https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ , Other music link, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/ .
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Jan. 13, 7-10 p.m., David Grunstra.
Jan. 16, 8-11 p.m., The Lowbillies.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Jan. 15, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Mac Calhoun.
Send your dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.