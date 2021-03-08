Live Music Scene

ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE, 619 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-5368.
March 13, noon to 2 p.m., Book signing by Authors Thomas Bailey (“Playing Around”) and Jody Wilhelm (“Where’s Stephanie?”)
ART On the Square Gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, https://artonthesquare.gallery.
Live music daily from noon to 6 p.m.
THE CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. Fifth North. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258.
March 13, 9 p.m. to midnight, Corey Tate.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
March 12, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. Third North St., Summerville, 843-376-4559.
March 13, 2-5 p.m., open mic.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
March 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
GYPSY PARLOR, 106 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487.
March 11, 5-8 p.m., Fleming Moore
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
March 10, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word.
March 11, 7-9 p.m., Ron Gill.
March 12, 8-10 p.m., Conner Stone.
March 13, 8-10 p.m., Old Man Rinken
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Park Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000.
March 14, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360, All Live Music 6-9 p.m.
March 10, Justin Hodge.
March 11, Johnny Cox Jr..
March 12, James Anderson.
March 13, Joshua Jarman.
March 14, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic;
March16, David Collins
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85 E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676
March 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
March 10, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids (World Read Aloud Day)
March 11, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual with Gina Wilkinson, Author, “When the Apricots Bloom."
March 15, 6:30-8 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group.
March 16, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ or Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU,
March 11, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., John Picard & Derek Cribb.
March 12, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Joal Rush.
March 13, 2 p.m., St. Pat’s Party with D.J.
NEXTON, 116 Clearblue Loop, Summerville, 843-900-3200.
March 13, noon to 4 p.m., Spring Open House with music
March 14, noon to 4 p.m., Music by Chris Crosby
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.
7-9 p.m., March 12, Eliza Novella.
March 13, Double Naught Spies
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.
March 13, 6-9 p.m., Eddie Bush
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225, PublicWorksArtCenter.org.
March 6 to April 16, “Deep Blue: An Indigo Exhibition.”
March 6 to April 16, “Connected: The Annual Studio Artist Exhibition.”
March 6 to April 16, “Love Letters: The Exhibition.”
QUAIL ARBOR Pool/Tennis Court area, 218 Pointer Dr., Summerville.
March 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Craft Fair
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road., Summerville, 843-697-6195,
March 12, 9 p.m. to midnight, Matt Furlong.
March 13, 9 p.m. to midnight, Brady Smith (duo)
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
March 15, 7-8 p.m., Monday Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.," Via Facebook Live!, https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
March 10, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
March 13, 8-11 p.m., Cat Strickland.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
March 11, 6:30-9 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint, $35, “Her Glitter," ArtWithAndre.com.
March 12, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Johnny Cox Jr.
Send your Arts & Culture dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.