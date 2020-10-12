{child_kicker}Live calendar for Oct. 14-20{/child_kicker}
Live Music Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/ .
BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive & Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville.
6-9:30 p.m., Stage Sessions with Kevin Church & Brady Smith, $10/no pets.
BUMMERVILLE AMPHITHEATRE, The Flemshady Rest., 628 So. Laurel St., Summerville.
Oct. 17, 5-9 p.m., Blues with Robert Lighthouse Live, $10 suggested donation, BYOB
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Oct. 16, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/ .
IT’S A MYSTERY TO ME BOOK CLUB, at Panera Bread, 9480 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-870-8936.
6:30-9 p.m., “The Last” by Author Hannah Jamerson. Led by Sandra Baden at 843-224-4250.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Oct. 15, 7-10 p.m., Robert Lighthouse.
Oct. 16, 7-10 p.m., George Alan Fox.
Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m., Chris Baur.
KNIGHTSVILLE GEN. STORE, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8116.
Oct. 17, 6-7 p.m., free chicken dinner, free toys for kids and Live Music by Abide band
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Oct. 14, 7-8 p.m., Virtual Event, Scholastic Parents Night.
Oct. 15, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer, Andrew Reiner, Author, “Better Boys, Better Men.”
Oct. 15, 5-8 p.m., Third Thursday (Mike Kaltofen/guitar).
Oct. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
Oct. 20, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, Phaedra Patrick, Author, “The Library of Lost and Found.”
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Now open.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Oct. 16, 7-9 p.m., Mike Freund.
Oct. 17, 7-9 p.m., Paul Pietrofeso.
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.
Oct. 17, 12-3 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872.
For class information, visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/ .
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. PublicWorksArtCenter.org.
Oct. 15, 4 p.m., grand opening and ribbon cutting with Third Thursday 5-8 p.m. Three new shows/exhibits, artist studios, live music. https://publicworksartcenter.square.site/shop/classes/2.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Oct. 16, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.
Oct. 17, 9 p.m. to midnight, 7 Pounds of Pressure.
SUMMERVILLE DREAM, 130 E. 2nd No. St., Summerville, 843-821-7260.
Oct. 15, 6-8:30 p.m., Third Thursday downtown.
Oct. 15, 7-8:30 p.m., Broadway melodies by Flowertown Players at Hutchinson Square and music at Short Central.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/ .
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Oct. 14, 7-10 p.m., Dee Coulter.
Oct. 16, 8-11 p.m., The Lowbillies.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Oct. 16, 7:30-10:30 p.m., The Revival (duo)
