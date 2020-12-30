{child_kicker}Live calendar for Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021{/child_kicker}
Live Music Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/ Seeks New Artists!
CELTIC KNOT PUB (THE), 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258 – Jan. 3, 12-3 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – Jan. 1, 7-10 p.m., Ed Saulisbury
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, Jan. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
GYPSY PARLOR, 106 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487
Jan. 1, 1-5 p.m., 1st Friday Gypsy Market with music by Palmetto Soul
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342-Jan. 2, 7:30-10 p.m., Ron Daniel
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m.
Dec. 30, Justin Hodge; Dec. 31, Johnny Cox, Jr.; Jan. 1, Butch Souldonor; Jan. 2, Jerimiah King;
Jan. 3, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic upstairs with Butch Souldonor
KNIGHTSVILLE GEN. STORE, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8116
Jan. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Year Celebration with music & Smoove’s BBQ food
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Jan. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781
Offering 50% off their regular Prof. Modeling & Day Workshops (No Expiration Date) Call 843-285-5570
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, Call re: Music
https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ OR Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU; W/Th/F 7-10 p.m., Sat., 7:30-11 p.m.
Dec. 30, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Name That 90’s Tune; Jan. 1, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, 7-9 p.m. music
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430
W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!
For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195, Jan. 2, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Vinyl Daze
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live! Event through above link.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, Jan. 2, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Jan. 1, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Joshua Jarman
