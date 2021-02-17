{child_kicker}Live music and arts calendar for Feb. 17-23{/child_kicker}
Live Music Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Feb. 19, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-376-4559.
Feb. 20, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Feb. 17, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word.
Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live After party.
Feb. 19, 7:30-10 p.m., Jerimiah King.
Feb. 20, 7:30-10 p.m., Mike Freund.
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Park Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000.
Feb. 21, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection.
HUTCHINSON SQUARE BANDSTAND.
Feb. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summerville Third Thursday by Summerville D.R.E.A.M. Music by the Paul Stone Project.
Feb. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music at Short Central
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.
Feb. 17, 6-9 p.m., Justin Hodge.
Feb. 18, 6-9 p.m., Johnny Cox Jr.
Feb. 19, 6-9 p.m., James Anderson.
Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m., Butch Souldonor.
Feb. 21, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic.
Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m., David Collins.
IT’S A MYSTERY TO ME Book Club
Feb. 18, 6:30-9 p.m. via Zoom, “Faithful Place” by Tana French, Sandra Baden at 843-224-4250.
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85 E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676.
Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion and guests.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Feb. 17, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids.
Feb. 18, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual, “The Fortunate Ones” by Ed Tarkington.
Feb. 18, 6-8:30 p.m., Third Thursday with Mike Kaltofen music.
Feb. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ of Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU.
Feb. 18, 7-10 p.m., Matt Jordan.
Feb. 19, 7-10 p.m., Hans Wenzel.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Feb. 19, 7-9 p.m., Jon Hanks.
Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m., Lenny Burridge
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesdays and Fridays 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872, https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225, See PublicWorksArtCenter.org.
Feb. 18, 6-8:30 p.m., One Year Anniversary Party.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to midnight is music
Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.
Feb. 20, 9 p.m. to midnight, Deadontime
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
Feb. 22, 7-8 p.m. via Facebook Live, Monday night virtual podcasts, “Know Your S.O.” https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Feb. 17, 7-10 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
Feb. 20, 8-11 p.m., David Grunstra.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Feb 18, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
Feb. 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
Feb. 23, 6:30-9 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint $35 see ArtwithAndre.com, 843-270-0259, “2 Cool Jellyfish 3”
Send your arts and culture dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.