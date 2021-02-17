You have permission to edit this article.
Live music and arts calendar for Feb. 17-23

Live Music Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.

Feb. 19, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-376-4559.

Feb. 20, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic.

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.

GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.

Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.

Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.

Feb. 17, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word.

Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live After party.

Feb. 19, 7:30-10 p.m., Jerimiah King.

Feb. 20, 7:30-10 p.m., Mike Freund.

HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Park Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000.

Feb. 21, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection.

HUTCHINSON SQUARE BANDSTAND.

Feb. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summerville Third Thursday by Summerville D.R.E.A.M. Music by the Paul Stone Project.

Feb. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music at Short Central

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.

Feb. 17, 6-9 p.m., Justin Hodge.

Feb. 18, 6-9 p.m., Johnny Cox Jr.

Feb. 19, 6-9 p.m., James Anderson.

Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m., Butch Souldonor.

Feb. 21, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic.

Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m., David Collins.

IT’S A MYSTERY TO ME Book Club

Feb. 18, 6:30-9 p.m. via Zoom, “Faithful Place” by Tana French, Sandra Baden at 843-224-4250.

JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85 E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676.

Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion and guests.

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.

Feb. 17, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids.

Feb. 18, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual, “The Fortunate Ones” by Ed Tarkington.

Feb. 18, 6-8:30 p.m., Third Thursday with Mike Kaltofen music.

Feb. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group.

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ of Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU.

Feb. 18, 7-10 p.m., Matt Jordan.

Feb. 19, 7-10 p.m., Hans Wenzel.

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.

Feb. 19, 7-9 p.m., Jon Hanks.

Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m., Lenny Burridge

PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.

Wednesdays and Fridays 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872, https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225, See PublicWorksArtCenter.org.

Feb. 18, 6-8:30 p.m., One Year Anniversary Party.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.

Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to midnight is music

Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.

Feb. 20, 9 p.m. to midnight, Deadontime

SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/

Feb. 22, 7-8 p.m. via Facebook Live, Monday night virtual podcasts, “Know Your S.O.” https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A.

TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.

Feb. 17, 7-10 p.m., Ben Somewhere.

Feb. 20, 8-11 p.m., David Grunstra.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

Feb 18, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan.

Feb. 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ben Somewhere.

Feb. 23, 6:30-9 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint $35 see ArtwithAndre.com, 843-270-0259, “2 Cool Jellyfish 3”

