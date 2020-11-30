You have permission to edit this article.
Live calendar for Dec. 2 to 8

Live Music and Arts Scene

  

ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE, 619 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-5368.

Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gingerbread Creation Contest.

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/

BLACKWATER ON THE ASHLEY, Camp field, Summers Drive and Highway 17-A S, Ridgeville (Across from Summers Corner).

Dec. 5, 6-9:30 p.m., Stage Sessions with Kevin Church followed by Dan Riley & the Marvelous Misfits, $10/no pets.

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.

Dec. 4, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland.

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-376-4559.

Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m., Forty Mile Detour.

Dec. 5, 2-5 p.m., Arts event with Impact Creative Arts Academy (dance, arts).

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.

FIRST THURSDAY READERS at Panera Bread, 9480 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-870-8936.

6:30-9 p.m., “Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, Sandra Baden/Book Club leader, 843-224-4250.

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.

GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.

GYPSY PARLOR, 106 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487.

Dec. 4, 4-8 p.m., (first friday). Gypsy Market with music by Jesse Shafer.

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.

Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.

Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.

Dec. 3, 7-9 p.m., Tristan Lamunion.

Dec. 4, 7:30-10 p.m., Ron Daniel.

Dec. 5, 7:30-10 p.m., George Alan Fox.

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.

Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m. Justin Hodge.

Dec. 3, 6-9 p.m., ohnny Cox Jr.

Dec. 4, 6-9 p.m. Uncle Tim’s Bench (duo).

Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m., Butch Souldonor (duo).

Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m., David Collins

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.

Dec. 2, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids.

Dec. 3, 7-8 p.m., Virtual Reader Meet Various Black Voices Writers;

Dec. 5, 10:30 a.m. to noon, book signing with Christina Sinisi, author of “Christmas on Ocracoke."

Dec. 6, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Book signing with Signe Pike, author of “The Forgotten Kingdom” and “The Lost Queen.”

Dec. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ or Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU.

Dec. 2, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Name That '90s Tune.

Dec. 3, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark.

Dec. 4, 7-10 p.m. Matt Jordan.

Dec. 5, 7:30-11 p.m., Greg Keys Band.

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886,

Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m., Jon Hanks.

Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m., Forty Mile Detour.

Dec. 5, 7-9 p.m., Staggers and Jags.

OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.

Dec. 5, noon to 3 p.m., Shane Clark.

PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.

Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742, PublicWorksArtCenter.org.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.

Dec. 4, 9 p.m. to midnight, Matt Furlong.

Dec. 5, 9 p.m. to midnight, Phileos.

SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/.

Mondays, Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live.

TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/.

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.

Dec. 2, 7-10 p.m., David Grunstra.

Dec. 4, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

Dec.4, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Johnny Cox Jr.

Send your arts and culture dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.