Live calendar for Nov. 18-24
Live Music and Arts Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Nov. 20, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music 6-9 p.m. every night.
Gospel Brunch 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. All music gigs run 7-10 p.m.
Nov. 19, Zac Crump.
Nov. 20, Drew Marler.
Nov. 21, Ron Daniel (with Bobby Napier).
HUTCHINSON SQUARE, Amphitheatre (in front of Cuppa Manna), 102 S. Main St., Summerville.
Nov. 19, 6-8:30 p.m., Forty Mile Detour for Third Thursday.
Nov. 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Short Central, Music by Tristan Lamunion.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. All music gigs 6-9 p.m.
Nov. 17, David Collins.
Nov. 18, Justin Hodge.
Nov. 19, Johnny Cox Jr.
Nov. 20, Zac Crump.
Nov. 21, Lowbillies (duo)
IT’S A MYSTERY TO ME BOOK CLUB, at Panera Bread, 9480 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-870-8936.
Nov. 19, 6:30-9 p.m., “Deep Dark Descending” by Allen Eskens. Questions? Sandra Baden, book club leader 843-224-4250.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Nov. 18, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids.
Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Third Thursday with Mike Kaltofen music.
Nov. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
Nov. 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Book signing of “Trouble the Water” by Rebecca Dwight Bruff.
Nov. 24, 6:30-8 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Trouble the Water” by Rebecca Dwight Bruff.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/, Facebook https://bit.ly/34PzNwU;
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m.
Nov. 18, 7:30-11 p.m., Name That ‘90s Tune.
Nov. 19-20, Trevor Hewitt.
Nov. 21, Austin Mowry.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, 7-9 p.m. music.
Nov. 20, David in Charleston.
Nov. 21, Lenny Burridge.
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.
Nov. 21, noon to 3 p.m., Cat Strickland.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesdays and Fridays , 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sundays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872. https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742, PublicWorksArtCenter.org
Nov. 19, 6-8:30 p.m., Third Thursday Rock the Dock Concert, The Chris Roberts Band (rear parking lot-hosted in part by Dan Riley Music)
Three New Exhibits (run thru Dec. 31), West Gallery, Yvonne Pickering Carter: A Retrospective; East Gallery, Printmaker’s Show;
and Downstairs: Student Work Exhibition.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Nov. 20, 9 p.m. to midnight, 2-Cool.
Nov. 21, 9 p.m. to midnight, Deadontime.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/.
Weekly Monday Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live. Event through link.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Nov. 18, 7-10 p.m., Seth Carlson.
Nov. 20, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Nov. 20, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Susan Curry.
