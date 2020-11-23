Live music and arts scene

You have permission to edit this article.
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/ Seeking new artists.

THE AXE JOINT, 120 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-285-8549.

Nov. 28, 7-10 p.m., David Collins

CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258.

Nov. 29, 12-3 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.

Nov. 27, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland

CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.

Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller.

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.

Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.

Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.

Nov. 27, 7:30-10 p.m., Old Man Rinken.

Nov. 28, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Stone Project.

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. All music gigs 6-9 p.m.

Nov. 25, Justin Hodge.

Nov. 27, Zac Crump.

Nov. 28, Boonie Bevins & James Anderson.

MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.

Nov. 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square with Children’s Author Rebecca Dwight Bruff, “Stars of Wonder,” followed by a book signing;

Nov. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ or Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU,

Nov. 28, 7:30-11 p.m., City Lights Trio

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, 7-9 p.m. music.

Nov. 27, Chris Roberts.

Nov. 28, Shane Clark

OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.

Nov. 28, 6-9 p.m., Eddie Bush.

PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.

Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller.

THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.

Nov. 27, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.

Nov. 28, 9 p.m. to midnight, Holy City Harlots.

SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/

Monday Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live! Event through link.

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.

Nov. 25, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.

Nov. 27, 8-11 p.m., David Grunstra.

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.

Nov. 27, Chris Sullivan.

