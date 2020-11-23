Live Music and Arts Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/ Seeking new artists.
THE AXE JOINT, 120 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-285-8549.
Nov. 28, 7-10 p.m., David Collins
CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258.
Nov. 29, 12-3 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Nov. 27, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Nov. 27, 7:30-10 p.m., Old Man Rinken.
Nov. 28, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Stone Project.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. All music gigs 6-9 p.m.
Nov. 25, Justin Hodge.
Nov. 27, Zac Crump.
Nov. 28, Boonie Bevins & James Anderson.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Nov. 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square with Children’s Author Rebecca Dwight Bruff, “Stars of Wonder,” followed by a book signing;
Nov. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ or Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU,
Nov. 28, 7:30-11 p.m., City Lights Trio
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, 7-9 p.m. music.
Nov. 27, Chris Roberts.
Nov. 28, Shane Clark
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.
Nov. 28, 6-9 p.m., Eddie Bush.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand.
Sundays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Nov. 27, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Big Show.
Nov. 28, 9 p.m. to midnight, Holy City Harlots.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
Monday Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, 7-8 p.m. Via Facebook Live! Event through link.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Nov. 25, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
Nov. 27, 8-11 p.m., David Grunstra.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Nov. 27, Chris Sullivan.
Send your Arts & Culture dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.