Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, Daily from noon to 6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Sept. 11, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS OR OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville.
Sept. 11, 7-9 p.m., 40 Mile Detour
__________
DIAL IT IN: If you want the only WEEKLY HEADLINES, you can have them delivered right to your email. CLICK HERE to control how you get the news you want.
———————
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Sept. 10, 7-9 p.m., Mike Freund; Sept. 11, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Stone.
Sept. 12, 7:30-10 p.m., 40 Mile Detour
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535-No Music until further notice
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Sept. 9, 9-10 p.m., Virtual Event/”Wine & Words” with Carol Van Den Hende, Author, “Goodby Orchid.”
Sept. 10, 6-7:30 p.m., Young Adult Book Club; Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer, Carl Hoffman, Author, “Liar’s Circus.”
Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Book Signing, Author, Laura McCurry Knotts, “God’s Little Bird-A War Orphan’s Story.”
Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Virtual Event, 4th Annual Lowcountry Book Club Convention.
Sept. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
Sept. 15, 3-4 p.m., Reader Meet Writer, Simon Stephenson, Author, “Set My Heart to Fire.
Sept. 15, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “The Scent Keeper” by Erica Bauermeister
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742, PublicWorksArtCenter.org, Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Sept. 5-25, Dos Bandidos art exhibit in the East Gallery.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open 3-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sept. 11, 9 p.m. to midnight, Matt Furlong.
Sept. 12, 9 p.m. to midnight, Rottie Salley duo.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
Sept. 11, 6-11 p.m., band.
Sept. 14, 7-8 p.m., Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ until 9:30 p.m. for open dance.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 E. 2nd North St., Summerville, 843-821-7260. Sweetest Week Ever Music Event:
Sept. 14, 6-8:30 p.m., Jazz by the Summerville Orchestra at Hutchinson Square.
Sept. 15, 6-8:30 p.m., Music by Eric Barnett at Hutchinson Square.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121.
Sept. 11, 7-10 p.m., Mike Peifer.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Sept. 9, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
Sept. 11, 8-11 p.m., Kenny Rosier.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Sept. 11, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Boonie Bevins and John Henry Braun.
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.