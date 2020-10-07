Live Arts Scene
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, Daily from noon to 6 p.m., https://artonthesquare.gallery/.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Oct. 9, 7-10 p.m., Shane Clark
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road 843-377-8844
Oct. 10, 7-9 p.m., Cat Strickland
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, info@flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Music every night 6-9 p.m.
Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Oct. 8, 7-9 p.m., Fleming Moore/Eric Barnett/Mike Freund.
Oct. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Hunter Moss.
Oct. 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mike Freund.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Oct. 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Young Adult Book Club, “Temple of Eternity” by R. Scott Boyer.
Oct. 8, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer, Beverly Willett, Author, “Disassembly Required.”
Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book Signing with Beverly Willett, Author, “Disassembly Required.”
Oct. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes/Open Writer’s Group.
Oct. 13, 6:30-8 p.m., Thrill in the ‘Ville Book Club, “When No One Is Watching” by Alyssa Cole.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m., Chris Roberts.
Oct. 10, 7-9 p.m., Jon Hanks.
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696.
Oct. 10, 12-3 p.m., Shane Clark
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays Fridays, Ron Durand.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, Keith and Nathan Miller
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742, PublicWorksArtCenter.org.
Oct. 9, 7-8:30 p.m., “Invisible Hands,” Documentary screening with Filmmaker Yulian Martinez.
Current Exhibits: Pop-Up Show in Lobby: Artist Pedro Rodriguez. East Gallery is first SPARK Community Art Show. West Gallery is SPARK Invitational Exhibit of 17 artists on Theme of Water. South Gallery, downstairs, American Traditional Rug Hooking show by Dawn Shaw.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Oct. 9, 9 p.m. to midnight, Matt Furlong.
Oct. 10, 9 p.m. to midnight, Reaking Havoc.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121.
Oct. 9, 7-10 p.m., Mike Peifer.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, http://thetimrodlibrary.org/ .
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Oct. 7, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
Oct. 9, 8-11 p.m., Drew Marler.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Oct. 9, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ryan Frankett.
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.