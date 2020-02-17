LIVE ARTS SCENE

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393.
Feb. 21, 9 p.m.-12 midnight, Shane Clark
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559.
Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic;
Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m., Free Swing Dance Lessons with Thad Schmenk.
Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Farmer’s Market.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840.
Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith Miller.
Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251.
Feb. 21-22, 8 p.m. “The Death of Walt Disney” by Flowertown Underground. Call for Tickets.
Feb. 23, 3 p.m., “The Death of Walt Disney” by Flowertown Underground. Call for Tickets.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189.
Feb. 19, The Happy Bookers book club, “The Pursuits of Lord Kit Cavanaugh” by Stephanie Laurens.
Feb. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Needlework club.
Feb. 25, 4 p.m., Stranger Teens Movie Arcade/Grades 6-12, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE BRANCH LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075.
Feb. 19, 6-7 p.m. (3rd Wed.) “Music Chats with Wojciech,” The French Horn/Tchaikovsky, Westvaco Room.
Feb. 20, 6:30-8 p.m., It’s A Mystery to Me Book Club, Westvaco Room, “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave./Ste. D, Summerville, 843-377-8470.
Feb. 20, 7, 7-9 p.m., Name That Tune trivia
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
Sunday to Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday., 4-7 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ron Nihoff & Friends.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
Feb. 20, 8-10 p.m., Roger Mindwater.
Feb. 21, 8-10 p.m., Dan Riley.
Feb. 22, 8-10 p.m., Fleming Moore.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360.
Feb. 19, 6-9 p.m., Live Jazz.
Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m., Bluegrass with James Anderson.
Feb. 21, 6-9 p.m., Daniel “Doc” Gerber/pianist.
Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic/Justin Hodge.
Feb. 23, noon to 4 p.m., Acoustic Sun with Butch Souldonor
Feb. 23, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Open Mic.
Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m., Joshua Jarman.
Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic/David Collins.
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den”, 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967.
Feb. 20, 5-8 p.m., Hannah Burton.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171.
Feb. 20, 5-7:30 p.m. Book signing with “Afterlife” series author and podcaster, Nicholas A. McGirr.
Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Author John Gibson, “Soul Sprints.”
Feb. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group.
Feb. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Novel Women” by the Between Friends Book Club.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200.
Feb. 19, 7-10 p.m., Name That '90s Tune.
Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m., Saluda Shoals.
Feb. 21, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saluda Shoals.
Feb. 22, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Spazmatics.
Feb. 25, 7-10 p.m., Shrimp City Slim.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St./C, Summerville, 843-695-9886.
Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m., Bikes & Brews with Bootless.
OTC: Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-1843.
Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m., Eric Barnett.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872.
Feb. 20, 5-8 p.m., Charleston Hot Shots.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Sign up for classes online at http://bit.ly/321GZTv
Feb. 22 and 29, 10-11:30 a.m., 2-Session Techniques in Acrylic Painting class for Adults, $50 per person/both classes.
Feb. 22 or 29, 12-1:30 p.m., Young at “Art”/Elementary Art for Adults & Kids, $25/each.
Feb. 24, 5-6:30 p.m., Observational Drawing for Young Adults ($25).
Feb. 8-Mar. 13, “Founder’s Show” (West Galley) & “Into the Light” (Drayton Smith’s works/East Galley).
SINGERS OF SUMMERVILLE, Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville.
Feb. 23, 4-5:10 p.m. p.m., “Total Praise II” in collaboration with the Lowcountry Voices of Charleston, free.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195.
Feb. 22, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Reaking Havoc.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 E. 2nd North St., Summerville, 843-821-7260.
Feb. 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hutchinson Square bandstand, Eric Barnett.
Feb. 20, 5:30-8 p.m., Touch a Truck at Guerin’s, 140 S. Main St., Summerville with performances by the Summerville H.S. theatre group’s upcoming “Mama Mia” show & Flowertown Players upcoming “Frozen, Jr.”
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339.
Feb. 20, 5:30-8 p.m., Third Thursday Open House with music.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
Feb. 24, 7-8 p.m. (Every Monday Night), Free Shag Dance Lessons & DJ there until 9:30 p.m. for open dance.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Drive, Summerville, 843-261-2121.
Feb. 22, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Salsa/Latino Music with DJ’s
TIKI TACO, 1525 Old Trolley Road, 843-900-8811.
Feb. 20, 7-11 p.m., Live Music & Trivia with Dr. Driver.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600.
Feb. 21, 3-4 p.m., “Cold Sassy Tree”/Tim Lowry ($15/member; $20 nonmember).
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
Feb. 19, 6-9 p.m., David Grunstra.
Feb. 21, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131.
Feb. 20, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan.
Feb. 21, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Tunixs.
Send your live music dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.