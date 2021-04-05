LIVE ARTS SCENE: April 7 to 13

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – Apr. 9, 7-10 p.m., John Wesley Zachary
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – Apr. 10, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
GYPSY PARLOR, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487/Pr. 3, Apr. 8, 5-8 p.m., Gracie Trice
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
Apr. 7, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word; Apr. 8, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live with Fleming Moore;
Apr. 9, 7:30-10 p.m., Forty Mile Detour; Apr. 10, 7:30-10 p.m., Shelley Elizabeth
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, Apr. 11, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m.
Apr. 7, Justin Hodge; Apr. 8, Johnny Cox, Jr.; Apr. 9, James Anderson; Apr. 10, Chris Roberts; Apr. 11, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic;
Apr. 13, David Collins
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, Apr. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
Apr. 7, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; Apr. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group;
Apr. 13, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781, 50% off select workshops/No Expir. Date
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200,
Apr. 9, 6-9 p.m., Dustin Brown; Apr. 10, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., If Birds Could Fly; Apr. 11, 4-7 p.m., Soul Fish
NAILED IT DIY, 116 So. Main St., Summerville, 843-377-5448, Apr. 5-8 – Youth Spring Crafts Camp, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ages 6 + up
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Apr. 9, 7-9 p.m., Moonlight Ale
PAINTING WITH A TWIST, 2511 No. Main St./Studio B, Summerville, 843-695-8273, Apr. 10, 2-5 p.m., Paint Your Pets, $57-$58
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430
W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric!
For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org
Through 4/16: “Deep Blue: An Indigo Exhibition” (East Gallery) & “Connected: The Annual Studio Artist Exhibition” (West Gallery)
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, Apr. 9, DJE Spinz;
Apr. 10, Vinyl Daze
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
Apr. 12, 7-8 p.m., Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link.
https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, Apr. 7, 7-10 p.m., Ben Somewhere;
Apr. 9, 8-11 p.m., Seth Carlson; Apr. 10, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, Apr. 7, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show;
Apr. 9, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Version 2.0 + Dalter; Apr. 10, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Night Shift Dance band
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Apr. 9, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ryan Frankett
Send your Arts & Culture dates to Mary@ProPublicist.com for inclusion in this lineup.