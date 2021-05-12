Live arts calendar May 12-18

ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE, 619 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, 843-900-5368, May 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crafts Festival
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, May 16, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Brunch Music.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – May 14, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – May 15, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org.
FARMER’S MARKET, Sat. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.-behind City Hall, 200 So. Main St., Summerville, May 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eric Barnett.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342 May 13, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live with Fleming Moore; May 14, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Stone; May 15, 7:30-10 p.m., Hollyn Belle.
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, May 18, 7 p.m., Karaoke.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m. May 12, Justin Hodge; May 13, James Anderson; May 14, Jerimiah King; May 15, Fleming Moore; May 16, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; May 18, Joshua Jarman.
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, May 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests.
KNIGHTSVILLE GEN. STORE, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8116, May 15-16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arts & Crafts Event. (Saturday from 6-8 p.m., music by Corey Hansford)
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com. May 12, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; May 13, 7-8 p.m., Virtual Launch Party: Deborah Clark Vance “Sylvie Denied”; May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon, Met the Author-Eileen Harrison Sanchez, “Freedom Lessons”; May 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group.
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, May 13, 7-10 p.m., Derek Cribb; May 16, 4-7 p.m., Time Pirates.
MOVIES IN THE PARK, Gahagan Pk., 515 W. Boundary St., Summerville, May 14, 8:30-10:30 p.m., Grease, free.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Music 7-9 p.m., May 13, Name that Tune; May 14, Ben Somewhere; May 15, Double Naught Spies.
OFF THE CHAIN SANDWICH SHOPPE, 100 W. Richardson St., Summerville, 843-879-3696, May 15, 6-9 p.m., Eddie Bush.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430 Wedensdays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric. For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org Thru June 5: “The Mother Figure” & “Lost/Found Assemblage” Exhibits.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to midnight, May 14, The Big Show with Kevin Driver; May 15, Chhicken Scratch
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com, May 17, 7-8 p.m., Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, May 12, 7-10 p.m., Chris Sullivan; May 14, 8-11 p.m., Seth Carlson; May 15, 8-11 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, May 12, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show; Friday and Saturday -9 p.m. to 1 a.m.-May 14, Sorrow of Silence + Carbon Prophets + Decadence; May 15, Flipside + Dalter
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, May 13, 6:30 -9 p.m., Art with Andre, $35, “Run Her Curls!” and “Run Her Fade”; May 14, 7:30-10:30 ap.m., Joshua Jarman; May 18, 6:30-9 p.m., Art with Andre, $35, “Starry Island”, “Ohana 2!” and “We Love Gogru!”
