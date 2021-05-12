Leadership class partnering with Beyond BASIC for home improvements

Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dorchester class of 2021 is excited to get started on their first service project of the year.
The class has partnered with Beyond BASIC for an exterior improvement project that will greatly improve the accessibility of Beyond BASIC's new home.
Beyond BASIC is a local non-profit that assists adults with special needs in becoming contributing members of society, providing a program that fosters independent living skills “beyond the basics.”
Their curriculum provides quality programming in a safe and healthy environment while encouraging inclusion within the community.
This project will improve Beyond BASIC’s new location on North Gum Street adding greenspace for better accessibility for mobility-challenged team mates. The project will also facilitate outdoor recreation activities, sensory play, horticultural skill learning, nutrition education, and community engagement.
The Leadership Dorchester 2021 class members are beginning their outreach for sponsors, donors, and in-kind supporters to begin the project with the intention to complete it in early summer.
The Leadership Dorchester program is an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic and social dynamics in action within Dorchester County. Leadership Dorchester emphasizes diversity and develops proactive, forward-thinking leaders that can identify and offer unique solutions to specific community issues. For more information on Leadership Dorchester or to contribute to the project, please contact: leadershipdorchester@greatersummerville.org