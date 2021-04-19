Herd it Here Farm welcomes fainting goats and alpacas

Herd it Here Farm had it's grand opening Saturday with the arrival of fainting goats and alpacas.
The farm is a new educational and agri-tourism destination in Cottageville that promises an enjoyable, family-friendly experience for visitors of all ages.
Onsite, they schedule educational demonstrations on alpaca shearing and fiber, goat yoga, feeding and playtime with our animals, selfie photo booths, face painting, shopping, food trucks and so much more.
They tailor experiences for various school ages, and encourage homeschoolers and students of all ages to come out and experience the joys of a small farm with some unusual animals.
Bill Power and his wife Sheryl Rudy bought the farm about two years ago with the aim of creating an agrictourism business, and they chose alpacas in part because there are very few in South Carolina, although they are a fast-growing industry here.
"We want to have a few babies and see how they grow up." Currently there is one born recently who is about 4 1/2 months old who provides amusement.
The menagerie consistes of the alpacas, some fainting goats and Silkie chickens, a miniature donkey and a rescued Quarter horse. Power says they want to add a few miniature Scottish Highland cattle, a brand that is not often seen in the states.
Tours are starting on weekends on May 8 with a full round of instruction planned for the fall. For more information or to make reservations for a visit go to