Trident Health completes phase of Covid-19 vaccination plan

In an emailed statement Trident Health System announced the completion of Phase I, of the Covid-19 vaccination strategy, while reminding the community that the sooner hospitals vaccinate staff and physicians the more quickly the vaccine will be available to the general public.
Trident Health said they have administered all of the 1,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine it received for Phase l of the health system’s COVID vaccination strategy.
“We are especially pleased to announce more than 90% of our frontline staff who care for COVID patients daily in the ER, ICU, COVID Unit and our Respiratory Therapists received the first dose of the vaccine,” said Rod Whiting, Trident Health’s Vice President of Public Relations and Communications.
“We understand the urgency of completing our COVID vaccination schedule. The sooner healthcare providers finish vaccinating their staff the quicker the vaccine will be available to the general public.”
Trident Health includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.
On Wednesday, January 6, Trident Health will start vaccinating staff and physicians who are scheduled for the second dose of the vaccine. The first dose of the vaccine was given to staff beginning on Dec. 16.