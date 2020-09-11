Summerville extends mask ordinance

On Sept. 10, Summerville Town Council passed a new emergency ordinance requiring the public to wear face coverings inside businesses where face-to-face interaction occurs effective 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 10, through Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
The vote was made at the regularly scheduled monthly council meeting in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to reduce risk of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The new ordinance replaces Emergency Ordinance 20-0703, requiring face coverings, that was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 10.