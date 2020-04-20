MUSC Health leaders and board affirm health system is ready to manage patients

As the citizens of South Carolina continue to watch, wait and observe stay-at-home orders, MUSC leaders and members of the MUSC/MUHA Board of Trustees are also pursuing multiple ways to battle the pathogen, including data modeling, testing, and tracking.
“It is imperative that our community receive accurate, clear and reliable information about the spread of this too-often deadly virus,” said Charles W. Schulze, CPA, chairman of the MUSC/MUHA Board of Trustees.
Recently, MUSC senior leaders and experts launched a new digital resource called the MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project: https://web.musc.edu/coronavirus-updates/epidemiology-project, a platform that gives a status summary for the Charleston metropolitan area (Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties).
“We are constantly evaluating data to gain greater insight about what number of patients we are likely to see,” said David J. Cole, MUSC President.
This project allows the MUSC team to adjust and pivot, as needed, to make informed decisions and expand efforts to re-energize the health system’s operations and bolster its financial position.
To avoid a second round of impact from COVID-19 and to move forward, Cole stressed five essential actions that must be taken.
1. Staged Economic Revitalization – Developing and deploying a strategically staged revitalization of the economy, prioritizing the highest impact economic drivers that represent the lowest risk of second-round COVID-19 risk. Recognizing the importance of this action on being able to care for all the patients and families that come to MUSC Health for help, a staged recovery and opening within the health system is already deep in the planning and implementation mode.
2. Disease testing – Continuing to develop our ability to test those who have symptoms of COVID-19. MUSC is the only health system in the state that has in-house PCR testing capabilities, which the health system is using to resume some urgent OR and other procedures.
3. Immunity testing – Developing and deploying tests for immunity to COVID-19 and certifying those who are recovered and immune to COVID-19. This work is ongoing, and MUSC Health will be sharing more details about these efforts soon.
4. Contact tracing – Having a system in place to identify and trace contacts and quarantining individuals at risk. MUSC is working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Services and other partners across the state to move this forward in a more meaningful way for the days ahead.
5. Protecting the vulnerable – Ensuring that the most vulnerable, including the elderly, minority communities and persons with chronic disease and weakened immune systems, remain socially distanced, protected and supported until the epidemic is well-controlled.