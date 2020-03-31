Governor McMaster Orders the Closure of Non-Essential Businesses in S.C.

Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order closing non-essential businesses. The order will go into effect April 1 and will last for 15 days. The full executive order can be found HERE.
The businesses that will close due to the order are as follows:
Close-contact service providers:
Barber shops
Hair salons
Waxing salons
Nail salons
Spas
Body art facilities
Tattoo parlors
Tanning salons
Massage therapy
Entertainment venues and facilities:
Bowling alleys
Night clubs
Arcades
Concert halls
Theaters
Auditoriums
Performing arts centers
Tourist attractions including museums
Racetracks
Indoor children play areas (excluding daycares)
Adult entertainment venues, bingo halls
Venues operated by social clubs
Recreational and athletic facilities and activities:
Fitness centers and gyms
Spas and public pools
Spectator sports
Events that require shared sporting equipment
Public playground equipment