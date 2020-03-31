You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Governor McMaster Orders the Closure of Non-Essential Businesses in S.C.

  • Updated

Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order closing non-essential businesses. The order will go into effect April 1 and will last for 15 days. The full executive order can be found HERE.

The businesses that will close due to the order are as follows:

Close-contact service providers:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Nail salons

Spas

Body art facilities

Tattoo parlors

Tanning salons

Massage therapy

Entertainment venues and facilities:

Bowling alleys

Night clubs

Arcades

Concert halls

Theaters

Auditoriums

Performing arts centers

Tourist attractions including museums

Racetracks

Indoor children play areas (excluding daycares)

Adult entertainment venues, bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational and athletic facilities and activities:

Fitness centers and gyms

Spas and public pools

Spectator sports

Events that require shared sporting equipment

Public playground equipment

Tags

Friends2Follow