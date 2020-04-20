Dorchester County Council Meeting talks housing, and infrastructure important

Dorchester County SC Council held their regular meeting Monday, April 20 at 6:00 PM with Chairman Bailey presiding. While Councilwoman Holman, Councilman Hearn, and Councilman Byars participated via Microsoft Teams.
1st Reading by Title Only of an Ordinance Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of Not Exceeding $15,500,000 Aggregate Principal Amount Limited Obligation Bonds passes.
The initial projects to be completed include the following:
$5,000,000: Summerville Sports Complex - development of sod soccer fields and concrete basketball courts, concourse building, and parking
$5,000,000: Oakbrook Streetscaping Phase I - lighting on Ladson, Trolley, and Dorchester Roads, divided and landscaped medians, and pedestrian improvements to follow SCDOT safety project on Dorchester Road
$3,000,000: Ladson Road Fire and EMS Station - complete replacement of Fire and EMS station on Ladson Road with 6 bay modern facility
$2,000,000: Bend on the Ashley - fixed contribution to Town of Summerville
1st Reading by Title Only of a Tenth Supplemental Ordinance Providing for the Issuance and Sale of Dorchester County, South Carolina, Waterworks and Sewer System Revenue Refunding Bonds in the Principal Amount of Not Exceeding $13,000,000 passes.
Request for Approval to Use Personnel Savings in the Road Maintenance Division to Replace a Tractor Trailer and to Purchase a Radar Sign was approved.
The request is to approve the transfer of not to exceed $125,000 in personnel savings to the Capital Fund to advance the replacement of a tractor trailer and to purchase a radar sign in the Road Maintenance Division. Asset #100020, a 2007 Mack tractor trailer, is scheduled to be replaced in FY2021 according to the County's vehicle replacement plan, but it is inoperable. A radar sign would be used for traffic studies and to monitor speeding.
Request for Approval to Allocate $29,500 in Recreation Fund Contingency to Dorchester County Historical Society for Koger House Repairs was deferred by council until the next meeting. The request to Amend
The request is to allocate $29,500 from the Recreation Fund Contingency for the repair of stucco wall and ceiling areas in the foyer and stairwell and to paint and/or seal the stucco and repair the faces of eight (8) non-useable fireplaces and paint and/or seal the masonry face finish. This is recommended by the Conservation Commission and requested by the Dorchester Historical Society.
Request to Amend the Dorchester County Government Human Resources Policy Manual with Respect to the Promotion Policy was approved
The request is to amend the HR Policy Manual with respect to the Promotion Policy by authorizing the County Administrator to promote an employee to a department head position “at a competitive rate within the pay ranges established by County Council.” Under the current Promotion Policy, the County Administrator is not authorized to promote a current employee to a department head position “at a competitive rate within the pay ranges established by County Council,” even if "an existing employee is competitively selected as the most qualified candidate for a new or an existing open position and meets all of the requirements of a higher-level job. However, under the current Hiring Policy, the County Administrator is authorized to hire new employees, from outside the organization, "at a competitive rate with the pay ranges established by County Council. "