Coastal Fertility Specialists opens office in Nexton

Coastal Fertility Specialists has announced the opening of its new clinic at Nexton. The 3,860-square-foot facility opened in February and will have a full staff, including physicians, nurses, medical assistants, a financial counselor, and a full-service andrology lab.
The clinic plans to host a formal ribbon cutting on Friday, March 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the new Brighton Park Boulevard location.
The statement said Dr. Jessica McLaughlin will serve as the primary physician at the new location. She has been in the Charleston area since joining Coastal Fertility in 2019.
“We are beyond excited to be able to serve the Summerville area in a brand new, cutting-edge facility,” said Co-founder of Coastal Fertility Specialists, Dr. John Schnorr. “The growth we’ve seen in our practice has been due to our exceptional pregnancy rates and customer service; we are so pleased to be a part of the beautiful Nexton community.”
Coastal Fertility Specialists’ flag-ship clinic is in Mount Pleasant. In addition to the new Summerville office, clinics are also located in Columbia, Myrtle Beach and Savannah to conveniently serve patients across the region.
“Further realizing Nexton’s vision of a community that encourages wellness and embraces innovation, the addition of Coastal Fertility Specialists offers our residents access to one of the region’s most transformational health care providers,” said Brent Gibadlo, Nexton’s VP of Operations. “We are incredibly fortunate to include Coastal Fertility in our growing list of best-in-class organizations serving our residents and the greater Summerville area.”