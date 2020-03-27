Berkeley County Government Limited Operations to Resume March 30

Berkeley County Government offices and courts are closed to the public and employees TODAY, Friday, March 27. This does NOT include the Voter Registration and Elections office, Landfill and Convenience Centers, and the Berkeley County Animal Center. Berkeley County buildings and facilities will resume LIMITED access to the public on Monday, March 30, through Thursday, April 2. Please see changes to the limited operations below. For the full list of County operations, please visit berkeleycountysc.gov/covid19.
Bond Court: Beginning Monday, March 30, 2020, Berkeley County Bond Court will only be held once a day, at 8 a.m. COURT WILL NOT BE HELD AT 6:30 p.m. Attorneys and victims are asked to participate by phone, if possible. For questions, please call bond court at (843) 719-4549.
Probate Court: Effective Monday March 30, there will be an alternative method for Marriage Licenses issuing. For more information, please call Berkeley County probate court at 843-719-4519 or visit the website at: berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/probate.
Clerk of Court: The drive-thru at the Berkeley County Courthouse will only be accepting emergency filings. Emergency filings are: DSS, JU, DA and BW ONLY. The drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All court filings may be mailed in.
All other Family Court filings, except the Family Court emergencies, may be dropped off at the front of the Courthouse in the bin labeled Family Court. Documents must be dropped off in an envelope and dated the drop off date. Please include your email address or mailing address for your copy of the documents to be returned to you.
All Circuit Court Filings at the Berkeley County Courthouse may be dropped off at the front of the Courthouse. Documents must be dropped off in an envelope and dated the drop off date. Please include your email address or mailing address for your copy of the documents to be returned to you.