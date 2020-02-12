Green Wave wrestlers top River Bluff

The Green Wave Wrestling team will host White Knoll for the Class AAAAA Wrestling Lower State Championship.
Summerville battled for a 32-30 win over River Bluff Feb. 10 during the third round of the state playoffs to advance to the Lower State title game. White Knoll defeated Wando 42-32 to advance.
The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in The Firehouse with a berth to the 5A state championship on the line.
River Bluff, which eliminated Summerville from the wrestling playoffs last season, took a 21-4 lead in this year’s third-round match. Then Summerville won seven of the last nine weight classes to return the favor and advance to the 2019-20 semi-finals.
The Gators led 30-28 going into the final weight class of the evening, the 138-pound class. Knowing what was on the line, Summerville’s Aidan Jurey left nothing to chance and claimed a 13-0 major decision to put the Green Wave on top for good.
“Earlier in the match I was telling my teammates to just go out there and do their best and hopefully we wouldn’t have to worry about my match, but this was great,” Jurey said. “I knew I had to win so that was all I had in mind. Once I was out there I just went hard.”
Summerville also earned bonus points in four other classes. David Rundell claimed a 10-1 major decision at 160. Ben Guilliam won by technical fall at 106. Gavin Butler pinned his opponent at 113. Brayton Killiri claimed a 15-5 major decision at 126.
Summerville faced White Knoll earlier this season and handed the Timberwolves a 39-32 loss. However, White Knoll won half the weight classes during that Dec. 18th match in The Firehouse.
For updates to this article, revisit this website or see the Feb. 19 print edition of the Summerville Journal Scene.