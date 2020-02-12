Green Wave wrestlers top River Bluff before falling in semi-finals

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.