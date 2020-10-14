Swamp Foxes take on Green Wave Friday

Ashley Ridge Football has faced some tough opponents early this season and they face another big test this week.
The Swamp Foxes are 0-3 with an 0-2 mark in Region 8-AAAAA after losing to Fort Dorchester, West Ashley and Berkeley. Last week, Ashley Ridge fell 35-7 to the Stags.
The Swamp Foxes sole touchdown of that game came on a 74-yard drive. Quarterback Connor Black completed a 30-yard pass to Shaheid Ladson and Cordell Gaston had a 15-yard carry on the drive, which Black capped with his own 15-yard run into the end zone.
While that isn’t the start new Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler wanted, he isn’t discouraged.
“We want to play the best,” Fidler said. “That’s how we find out what the differences are between us and the best. It shows us how far we have to go in order to close the gap. We may be a little closer than some people realize.”
The Swamp Foxes have some weapons that haven’t drawn much attention during the first three weeks of the season. In the following weeks that may change.
Junior Will McCune is averaging 40 yards per punt and has hit all his extra-point kicks this season. Black is averaging 90 passing yards per game and has shown he can make plays with his legs. The Swamp Foxes have a couple of running backs who probably haven’t had their strongest game yet. Fidler said he is impressed with the potential he sees in players like receiver Malik Freeman and offensive lineman Brenden Young.
“We haven’t been churning out the yards, but we have some guys who are grading out well,” Fidler said. “On defense, TJ Wilson is coming off his best game and Ziyuan Jackson is doing a good job on the line.”
Ashley Ridge has intercepted four passes this season and recovered two fumbles. Sinsierr Bachelor made two of the picks.
This week, Ashley Ridge travels to Summerville (2-1, 2-0) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
“They have a coach who has been a part of some good teams so we are excited to play them,” Fidler said. “They have two more wins than we do, but we just need to execute every single play. We have not even come close to playing our best game so that, and our core values, are what we are focusing on. When we do that we can start looking at other things.”