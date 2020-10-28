Swamp Foxes seem to be finding their groove

After narrowing its margin of loss last week, the Ashley Ridge Football team claimed its first win of the season Oct. 23.
The Swamp Foxes hosted Stall for Ashley Ridge’s homecoming game and rolled to a 58-18 victory to improve to 1-4 on the season and 1-3 in Region 8-AAAAA. Stall dropped to 0-5 and 0-4.
Ashley Ridge jumped out to a 51-12 lead in the first two quarters and then took its foot off the gas a bit.
“It’s great to get a win,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “As a coach I’ve learned to never take those for granted and to enjoy them all. Our kids work hard so I’m happy for them because they deserve it. With Covid and the hybrid schedule they are working out and lifting until 8 p.m. and then going home and doing their homework.”
Ashley Ridge quarterback Connor Black completed 7 of 9 pass attempts for 121 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards. Connor Smith also played behind center and completed 2 of 2 attempts for 30 yards.
Sophomore receiver DJ Drayton had a strong performance in his first varsity start, making three receptions for 98 yards and a TD and returning a kickoff 75 yards for a TD.
Senior Troy Grant led the Swamp Foxes in rushing with 10 carries for 115 yards and three TDs. He also had two catches for 15 yards. Cordell Gaston added 65 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries.
“We are figuring out exactly where the best places for everyone are and starting to find our identity on offense and defense,” Fidler said. “DJ Drayton got the start at wide receiver and we used two tight ends and two backs and that worked well. On defense, TJ Wilson is settling into his linebacker position. There are a lot of things I’m proud of.”
Kicker Will McCune hit all of his extra-point attempts and a field goal. He kicked off 10 times for 519 yards and three touchbacks. He punted twice and averaged 32 yards per kick.
Linebacker Kaden Dubois had seven tackles including five unassisted, five for a loss and a sack. Linebacker Malek Horlback had five tackles including three solo stops and a tackle for a loss. Jaden Lee, Donovan Hiott, Ziyuan Jackson and Nick Downing each were also in on a tackle in the offensive backfield. Sinsierr Bachelor had an interception.
This week, Ashley Ridge hosts Region 7-AAAAA Champion Goose Creek. The Gators are coming off a 22-21 loss to cross-town rival Stratford. Goose Creek, which also lost to Fort Dorchester this season, enters the game with a 3-2 record.