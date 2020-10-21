Swamp Foxes coming off tough loss to Green Wave

The Ashley Ridge Football team hosts Stall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 for its homecoming game.
The Swamp Foxes (0-4, 0-3 in Region 8-AAAAA) and the Warriors (0-4, 0-3) are both hoping to earn their first victory of the season. Both have dropped games to Fort Dorchester, Summerville and West Ashley this season. The Swamp Foxes other loss came at Berkeley while the Warriors other loss came at Cane Bay.
The good news for both teams is they cut down their margin of loss last week. Stall suffered a 36-7 loss to the Cobras while Ashley Ridge suffered a 21-13 loss to the Green Wave. An upset over the Green Wave was in sight for Ashley Ridge, but the Swamp Foxes didn’t take advantage of some good opportunities.
The Swamp Foxes drove from their own 20-yard line all the way inside the Summerville 10 on its second possession of the game, only to turn the ball over on a fumble.
In the third quarter, seniors Donovan Hiott and Delray Ford both picked off Summerville passes. However, Ashley Ridge wasn’t able to turn either pick into points.
In the fourth quarter, the Swamp Foxes turned the ball over on an interception.
Ashley Ridge did fight until the very end. In the final two minutes, the Swamp Foxes drove 58 yards to the Summerville 4 before they ran out of time. The key plays on that drive were a 36-yard pass from quarterback Connor Black to Shaheid Ladson and a 19-yard run by senior Troy Grant.
Black completed 14 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 16-yard run against Summerville. He finished with 51 rushing yards.
Grant led the AR rushers with 19 carries for 76 yards. He also had two catches for 14 yards. Ladson had four catches for 75 yards and a TD and carried the ball six times for 17 rushing yards. Malik Freeman had two grabs for 43 receiving yards.
Linebacker TJ Wilson led the AR defense with 14 tackles including two unassisted stops. Linebacker Jaden Lee had eight tackles including three solo stops. Hiott had seven including four unassisted. Linebacker Kaden Dubois made three tackles for a loss including a sack. Nose tackle Nick Downing also had a sack and one other tackle for a loss.