Patriots thwart conversion attempt to clinch region championship

A failed two-point conversion attempt in the final minute prevented Summerville from pulling off an upset and left the Region 8-AAAAA Football Championship in Fort Dorchester’s hands.
The Patriots’ defeated cross-town rival Summerville 35-34 to clinch the region championship and improve to 5-0 on the season with a 4-0 mark against region opponents. Summerville dropped to 3-2 and 3-1. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but Fort Dorchester will now get the region’s top seed and host in the first round.
“Our kids didn’t quit and that’s a good thing,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “I wish we would have played better but I thought Coach (Ian) Rafferty and his staff did a great job. We didn’t play champion-caliber football. We didn’t play like we normally play.”
Fort Dorchester senior Dwayne Wright carried much of the load offensively, scoring three touchdowns on runs of 5, 8 and 18 yards. Sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne completed a 32-yard TD pass to Keith Desaussure and a 26-yard TD pass to O.J. Washington.
Summerville QB Colby Shirey scored on runs of 80, 7 and 3 yards and completed a 19-yard TD pass to senior receiver Jacob Carter.
Summerville also scored on a fake punt. Senior punter Alex Hundemer threw to Michael Jenkins, who broke a tackle and dashed for a 58-yard TD reception that gave the Green Wave a 28-14 lead in the third quarter.
However, the Patriots had the next three scores to take a 35-28 lead early in the fourth. The last of them was set up by a fumble forced by lineman Jaeden Profit and recovered by linebacker Otis Mack to give Fort Dorchester possession at the Green Wave 13-yard line.
A few plays later, Wright ran up the middle for his 18-yard TD.
Summerville drove 62 yards to answer Wright’s final TD. Green Wave receiver Leroy Simmons made a pair of athletic catches on the sidelines to keep the drive alive and Shirey ran in from 3 yards out with 31 seconds remaining for the 35-34 margin.
Rafferty, who was Fort Dorchester’s offensive coordinator last season, decided to go for 2. Receiver Ka’Mari Hair got the pitch on a reverse, pulled up and passed, but the pass fell incomplete.
“We really had the chance to win the football game,” Rafferty said. “These kids are starting to believe in themselves a little bit and we are right there with everyone else. It’s always good to be in the playoffs so we are excited about that. If the kids play like this and we clean things up a little bit we will be just fine.”
Senior Jalen Levine led the Patriots’ defense with 14 tackles. Junior Devin Geddis made 12 tackles including three for a loss and a sack and had a QB hurry. Linebacker Jayden Gardner had 11 tackles while both D.J. Watson and Kawuann Wright had eight. Mack had two fumble recoveries.
LaPrad said moving forward his team is going to have to do better in order to reach all of its goals.
“I thought Summerville did a great job,” LaPrad said. “Their kids played really hard, probably harder than we did to be honest with you. We are lucky to get out of here with the win. We made too many mistakes and not too much went our way.”
This week Fort Dorchester travels to Wando for a non-region game. The Warriors are coming off a 21-14 loss to West Ashley. Wando’s Gabe Major is among the Lowcountry leaders in receptions, but Washington and Desaussure anchor one of the top group of receivers in the area.