Green Wave gets a shot at the champ

The Green Wave Football team opens the Class AAAAA playoffs on the road against four-time defending champion Dutch Fork.
Summerville (4-3) will take a shot at knocking off the defending champion and top-ranked 5A team in the state at 7:30 p.m. in Irmo. Dutch Fork (6-0) has outscored its opponents 269-39 this season. The Silver Foxes shutout White Knoll and Spring Valley and held Chapin, River Bluff, Lexington, and South Pointe to less than 14 points each. Dutch Fork is coming off a 35-7 win over South Pointe Oct. 30.
The Silver Foxes offense is led by Clemson-bound quarterback Will Taylor. Running back Marcus Taylor is also having a great season for Dutch Fork.
According to the Lexington County Chronicle, Dutch Fork enters the post-season with a 46-game unbeaten streak, winner of 45 straight regular season games and has won its last 20 playoff games.
The Green Wave has outscored its opponents this season 213-131. So far Summerville’s defense has been its strength, but its offense has averaged just more than 34 points per game the past three weeks against some of the stiffest competition it has faced.
Summerville is coming off a 30-27 overtime loss to Goose Creek Nov. 6. That game was in Goose Creek.
Summerville had first possession in overtime and Goose Creek’s defense stuffed the run on the first two plays before Tykelvion Thompson ended the possession with a Goose Creek interception in the end zone. Goose Creek then lost yardage on three runs, but hit a field goal for the win.
Senior receiver Christian Collin had a big night for the Green Wave, rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown and making four receptions for 70 yards. Running back Christian Grant carried 18 times for 95 yards and two TDs and made an 11-yard reception.
Kicker Gage Lewis hit field goals from 38 and 32 yards out. Quarterback Colby Shirey completed 10 of 19 pass attempts for 139 yards. Leroy Simmons had a 34-yard catch for Summerville.
Goose Creek running Demetri Simmons led the Gators’ offense with 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Goose Creek QB Gabe Johnson, making his first start of the season, tossed two long touchdown passes to add a spark.