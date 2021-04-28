Live arts scene April 28-May4

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/Apr. 24-May 9, Arts & Crafts Show and Sale.
CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, May 2, 12:30-3:30 p.m., brunch with Music.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – Apr. 30, 7-10 p.m., John Wesley Zachary.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – May 1, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. Apr. 24, 4-6 p.m., Nathan Gabriel Apr. 29, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live with Fleming Moore; Apr. 30, 7:30-10 p.m., Fleming Moore; May 1, 7:30-10 p.m., The Rinken’s.
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, May 2, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection.
HUTCHINSON SQ., 120 So. Main St., Summerville, Apr. 30, 7-9 p.m., “Sounds on the Square” with Vinyl Daze.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m. Apr. 28, Justin Hodge; Apr. 29, Johnny Cox, Jr.; Apr. 30, James Anderson; May 1, Herbie Mathis; May 2, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; May 4, David Collins.
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, May 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
Apr. 28, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; May 1, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Book Signing with C. Hope Clark, “Reunion on Edisto”; May 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group.
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, Apr. 29, 7-10 p.m., Jefferson Coker; Apr. 30, 6-9 p.m., Matt Jordan & 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crashbox; May 1, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., City Lights; May 2, 4-7 p.m., Cat Strickland.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Music 7-9 p.m., Apr. 30, Forty Mile Detour.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430.
W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric! For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org May 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Meet Dwight McInvall, Caroline Palmer & Anne Tinker—authors of “ALICE: Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Charleston Renaissance Artist”; Thru June 5: “The Mother Figure” & “Lost/Found Assemblage” Exhibitions.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, Apr. 30, The Big Show; May 1, Danger Country.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/ May 1, 3-4 p.m., Concert of Hope at Hutchinson Square (Free); May 3, 7-8 p.m., Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, Apr. 28, 7-10 p.m., Suga ‘T & the OT’s; Apr. 30, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan; May 1, 8-11 p.m., Civil Remedy.
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, Apr. 28, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show; F & Sa-9 p.m. to 1 a.m.-Apr. 30, Bombshell, Inc. & Obvious Liars; May 1, Straight Jacket.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Apr. 30, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Mac Calhoun; May 4, 6:30-9 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint, “Ohana!”-$35 Art with Andre.