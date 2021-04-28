You have permission to edit this article.
Chris Singleton, author, talks about tragedy and hope

Chris Singleton at Main Street Reads

Chris Singleton, children's book author and motivational speaker, popped into Main Street Reads in Summerville.

I had the pleasure of meeting inspirational speaker Chris Singleton back in November when he made a joint appearance at Main Street Reads independent bookstore here for an author talk on diversity and inclusion with fellow writer Marybeth Wishart.

As many know, Chris’ mother Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was one of the nine victims of the horrific AME Emmanuel Church shooting which took place almost six years ago. Chris, a former professional baseball player, is now an inspirational speaker and author of two children’s books.

Regan: Tell us about your first book, “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor” (how it came to be, etc.). Was that self-published?

Singleton: My first book was indeed self-published. I never knew how to share the message of unity that I have with kids without taking away their innocence. However, after a discussion with my sister about the importance of continuing our mother’s legacy in every way we can, I decided to go ahead and take the leap of faith by self-publishing this book.

I met a phenomenal team, David and Stephanie Miles out in California, and they helped groom me from not knowing anything about the process of creating a book to now having this children’s book sell over 18,000 copies over the last two years.

R: Give us an overview of your newest book, “Your Life Matters”.

S: This new book that was released in March is a way to teach Black history to all kids while simultaneously reassuring the message of self-love to little black boys and girls.

R: Where do you draw your ideas for writing?

S: All my ideas in writing have come from either past experience as a kid or from things I would want to read to my children.

R: What inspires you?

S: A couple of things which inspire me are the pursuit of leaving a legacy for not only myself but for my parents as well, especially my mother whose life was taken away back in 2015. I also would consider myself a dreamer, and always ask myself the question, “why not me?”

R: What is your take on all the difficult news stories of the last year or so on race relations, etc. Are you hopeful that we are turning a corner in this country?

S: My hope is that we are turning the corner, but it will never be easy. I speak around the country frequently about race and empathy which are probably the most important things I think everyone should have when we have that conversation about race relations in this country. We have got a long way to go, but I feel like we’re moving in the right direction!

R: What are the big takeaways you want your readers to get from your books and you as a speaker? What are your speaking topics focused on?

S: The biggest takeaways that I want my audience to get from my books is that we should celebrate one another regardless of where we are from or what we look like. The other thing I want to instill in the children who I write to is a certain level of self-confidence to chase their dreams no matter how big they may seem.

R: What is your other website regarding merchandise? What’s next for you?

S: My speaker/author website is www.chrissingleton.com and the merchandise one is www.loveyourneighborbrand.com.

What’s next for me is continuing to steward the opportunities I have been given thus far and become one of the most sought-after speakers in the country. My hope is to also continue to make children’s books that inspire change and yield unity throughout our schools and our homes.

